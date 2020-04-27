BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

IndusInd Bank Quarter 4 Standalone Net Profit Down 16% at Rs 301.74 Crore

File photo of an Indusind Bank branch.

File photo of an Indusind Bank branch.

IndusInd Bank's total income during 2019-20 march quarter rose to Rs 9,158.57 crore as against Rs 7,550.43 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
Share this:

IndusInd Bank on Monday reported a 16 per cent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 301.74 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, on higher provisioning.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 360.10 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of financial year 2018-19.

Total income (standalone) during March quarter of 2019-20, however, rose to Rs 9,158.57 crore as against Rs 7,550.43 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year, the private sector bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies stood at Rs 2,440.32 crore during the quarter, substantially higher from Rs 1,560.69 crore it had parked aside in the year-ago period.

On asset front, the gross non performing assets (NPAs) stood higher at 2.45 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020 as compared with 2.10 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans were, however, lower at 0.91 per cent as against 1.21 per cent.

IndusInd Bank said that during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, it recognized exposure in respect of two entities with an outstanding of Rs 960.89 crore as fraud and provided in full, in accordance with the RBI norms, by debiting Rs 240.22 crores to profit and loss (P&L) account and Rs 720.67 crore to balance in P&L account under 'Reserves and Surplus'.

"In accordance with the RBI... the Bank has charged to the Profit and Loss account an amount of Rs 240.22 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and a total amount of Rs 480.44 crore during the year ended March 31, 2020," it said.

The balance amount will be reversed to P&L account in the ensuing quarters in the financial year 2020-21, it added.

Shares of the bank on Monday closed 6.33 per cent lower at Rs 407.35 apiece on the BSE.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres