IndusInd Bank Rallies Over Four Per Cent After Goldman Sachs Buys Shares

The scrip of IndusInd Bank on Thursday went rose over 4 per cent after Goldman Sachs (Singapore) picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in the company through an open market transaction.

The scrip gained 4.17 per cent to Rs 441.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 4.22 per cent to Rs 442.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 14 lakh shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 176.42 crore