Industrial Production Contracts 4.3% in September Amid Poor Performance in Manufacturing Sector

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 4.6 per cent in September 2018.

PTI

November 11, 2019
Industrial Production Contracts 4.3% in September Amid Poor Performance in Manufacturing Sector
New Delhi Industrial production contracted 4.3 per cent in September, mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 4.6 per cent in September 2018.

A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 per cent in September as compared to 4.8 per cent growth a year ago.

The power generation sector output dipped 2.6 per cent in September, compared to 8.2 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

Mining output too fell by 8.5 per cent in the month under review as against 0.1 per cent growth in the corresponding period last fiscal.

