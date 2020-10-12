Industrial Production Declines 8% in August, Retail Inflation in September Rises to 7.34%

A worker wearing a protective face mask cleans a machine inside an undergarment factory after it was re-opened after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri - RC288G9XHNLK

Industrial production declined by 8% in August, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation sectors, official data showed on Monday. According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 8.6%, while the output of mining and power segments fell 9.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

The IIP had contracted by 1.4% in August 2019.

Meanwhile, India's annual retail inflation picked up in September to 7.34% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season.

"It may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID 19 pandemic," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.

"With the gradual relaxation of restrictions, there has been a relative improvement in the economic activities by varying degrees as well as in data reporting," it added.