English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Industry-friendly Policies, Development Brought Foreign Investment in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis
The chief minister added that the state would provide space for Chinese firms to set up industrial clusters and that foreign investors would be given all cooperation in order to attract more investment in Maharashtra.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)
Loading...
Shirdi: Industry-friendly policies and amendments to various laws for industrial development have fetched foreign investment in Maharashtra, ensuring that it attracted 49 per cent of all such investment in the country, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.
He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Midea Technology Park at Supa industrial area in Ahmednagar district's Parner, over 100 kilometres from here.
Fadnavis said the technology park, set up by a Chinese home appliances manufacturer, would generate jobs for people in Supa and Parner regions.
He added that the state would provide space for Chinese firms to set up industrial clusters, adding that foreign investors would be given all cooperation in order to attract more investment in Maharashtra.
He said Maharashtra had a considerable role to play in India jumping 23 places to 77th spot on World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking.
He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Midea Technology Park at Supa industrial area in Ahmednagar district's Parner, over 100 kilometres from here.
Fadnavis said the technology park, set up by a Chinese home appliances manufacturer, would generate jobs for people in Supa and Parner regions.
He added that the state would provide space for Chinese firms to set up industrial clusters, adding that foreign investors would be given all cooperation in order to attract more investment in Maharashtra.
He said Maharashtra had a considerable role to play in India jumping 23 places to 77th spot on World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,074.90
|1.77
|HDFC Bank
|1,949.45
|1.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Yes Bank
|209.10
|2.47
|Coal India
|261.55
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ABB India
|1,314.35
|-0.33
|Reliance
|1,074.25
|1.64
|HDFC Bank
|1,946.90
|1.87
|ICICI Bank
|354.30
|0.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|302.35
|6.67
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Vedanta
|225.90
|6.16
|Tata Motors
|190.30
|6.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,541.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|6.29
|Vedanta
|225.75
|6.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,542.45
|5.29
|Adani Ports
|333.50
|4.46
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|690.90
|-4.13
|Wipro
|318.40
|-3.41
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,423.25
|-1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,383.30
|-1.44
|Cipla
|607.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|319.10
|-3.29
|TCS
|1,909.80
|-1.28
|Infosys
|662.05
|-0.65
|SBI
|285.45
|-0.09
|Sun Pharma
|571.40
|-0.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2.0 Trailer Launch: Rajinikanth Finally Reveals How Much Money Has Been Spent on the Film
- HIL to Return in New 5-a-side Look in 2019 for Both Men, Women
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' Trailer Has Launched a Thousand Memes on the Internet
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- Zero Trailer: Anushka's 'Ganwar Pasand Hai Mujhe' Dialogue Inspires Memes; See the Best Ones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...