Infosys Announces Joint Venture with Singapore's Temasek Holdings
Infosys will take a 60 percent stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40 percent, Infosys said in a statement
Representative image/Reuters
Software services exporter Infosys Ltd on Friday announced a joint venture with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.
The joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek's unit in Singapore, Trusted Source Pte Ltd, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients.
