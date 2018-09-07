GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Infosys Announces Joint Venture with Singapore's Temasek Holdings

Infosys will take a 60 percent stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40 percent, Infosys said in a statement

Reuters

Updated:September 7, 2018, 9:24 AM IST
Software services exporter Infosys Ltd on Friday announced a joint venture with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

Infosys will take a 60 percent stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40 percent, Infosys said in a statement

The joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek's unit in Singapore, Trusted Source Pte Ltd, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients.
