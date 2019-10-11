Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Fortis Healthcare and TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks were trading higher on Friday with buying seen across sectors. At 10:39 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 258 points, or 0.68%, to 38,138.47, while the Nifty 50 index was up 59.80 points, or 0.53%, to 11,294.35.

Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Fortis Healthcare, TCS, IndusInd Bank and Biocon were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares jumped 3.8% ahead of its second-quarter earnings due to be released later in the day.

Bandhan Bank: Shares of Bandhan Bank shot up 20% to hit the upper circuit limit amid reports that the stock will be added to the MSCI index.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares declined 3.3% after the Delhi police arrested erstwhile promoter Shivinder Singh and three others on charges of siphoning funds and fraudulently diverting nearly $337 million from a lender they controlled.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares dropped nearly 4% after the company’s net profit fell 1.1% to Rs 8,042 crore in the September quarter against Rs 8,131 crore in the previous quarter, while rupee revenue rose 2.1% to Rs 38,977 crore versus Rs 38,172 crore.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank Ltd shares slipped in the negative, trading down 0.5%, after the lender reported 3.4% fall in net profit to Rs 1,383.4 crore in the September quarter against Rs 1,432.5 crore in the previous quarter.

Biocon: Biocon Ltd shares gained 2% after its subsidiary Biocon Biologics entered into strategic licensing agreement with Just-Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec, for an early-stage, pre-clinical biosimilar asset.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares jumped 3.8% on news that India’s Q2 crude steel production was flat at 4.5 mt compared with the previous quarter.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shares advanced 4% after the Embassy Group said it was reconsidering its plan to buy a majority stake in the company a day after RBI rejected the proposed merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Kwality: Kwality Ltd shares rose 3.2% after a media report said that Delhi-based Haldiram group has emerged as the sole bidder for acquiring debt-ridden dairy firm for around Rs 130 crore in the ongoing insolvency process.

