Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Fortis Healthcare and TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Shares of Bandhan Bank shot up 20% to hit the upper circuit limit amid reports that the stock will be added to the MSCI index.
Indian stocks were trading higher on Friday with buying seen across sectors. At 10:39 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 258 points, or 0.68%, to 38,138.47, while the Nifty 50 index was up 59.80 points, or 0.53%, to 11,294.35.
Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Fortis Healthcare, TCS, IndusInd Bank and Biocon were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:
Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares jumped 3.8% ahead of its second-quarter earnings due to be released later in the day.
Bandhan Bank: Shares of Bandhan Bank shot up 20% to hit the upper circuit limit amid reports that the stock will be added to the MSCI index.
Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares declined 3.3% after the Delhi police arrested erstwhile promoter Shivinder Singh and three others on charges of siphoning funds and fraudulently diverting nearly $337 million from a lender they controlled.
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares dropped nearly 4% after the company’s net profit fell 1.1% to Rs 8,042 crore in the September quarter against Rs 8,131 crore in the previous quarter, while rupee revenue rose 2.1% to Rs 38,977 crore versus Rs 38,172 crore.
IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank Ltd shares slipped in the negative, trading down 0.5%, after the lender reported 3.4% fall in net profit to Rs 1,383.4 crore in the September quarter against Rs 1,432.5 crore in the previous quarter.
Biocon: Biocon Ltd shares gained 2% after its subsidiary Biocon Biologics entered into strategic licensing agreement with Just-Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec, for an early-stage, pre-clinical biosimilar asset.
Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares jumped 3.8% on news that India’s Q2 crude steel production was flat at 4.5 mt compared with the previous quarter.
Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shares advanced 4% after the Embassy Group said it was reconsidering its plan to buy a majority stake in the company a day after RBI rejected the proposed merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Finance.
Kwality: Kwality Ltd shares rose 3.2% after a media report said that Delhi-based Haldiram group has emerged as the sole bidder for acquiring debt-ridden dairy firm for around Rs 130 crore in the ongoing insolvency process.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,975.25
|-1.46
|IndusInd Bank
|1,214.35
|-1.15
|Indiabulls Hsg
|190.90
|-2.28
|Infosys
|804.10
|2.69
|Yes Bank
|38.90
|-5.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|191.00
|-2.05
|TCS
|1,976.00
|-1.42
|Yes Bank
|38.90
|-5.01
|Bandhan Bank
|573.95
|13.22
|IndusInd Bank
|1,214.30
|-1.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|436.00
|3.28
|Infosys
|804.10
|2.69
|UltraTechCement
|4,074.70
|2.47
|ONGC
|127.90
|1.91
|Hindalco
|185.60
|1.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|804.15
|2.71
|ONGC
|127.90
|1.99
|Tata Steel
|335.65
|1.80
|Tata Motors
|119.05
|1.84
|HUL
|1,998.30
|1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|38.90
|-5.01
|IOC
|143.50
|-3.17
|M&M
|555.35
|-1.89
|GAIL
|125.30
|-1.61
|TCS
|1,975.25
|-1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|38.90
|-5.01
|M&M
|555.10
|-2.02
|TCS
|1,976.00
|-1.42
|IndusInd Bank
|1,214.30
|-1.19
|Reliance
|1,349.00
|-0.98
