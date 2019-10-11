Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Fortis Healthcare and TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Shares of Bandhan Bank shot up 20% to hit the upper circuit limit amid reports that the stock will be added to the MSCI index.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Fortis Healthcare and TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation only.

Indian stocks were trading higher on Friday with buying seen across sectors. At 10:39 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 258 points, or 0.68%, to 38,138.47, while the Nifty 50 index was up 59.80 points, or 0.53%, to 11,294.35.

Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Fortis Healthcare, TCS, IndusInd Bank and Biocon were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares jumped 3.8% ahead of its second-quarter earnings due to be released later in the day.

Bandhan Bank: Shares of Bandhan Bank shot up 20% to hit the upper circuit limit amid reports that the stock will be added to the MSCI index.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares declined 3.3% after the Delhi police arrested erstwhile promoter Shivinder Singh and three others on charges of siphoning funds and fraudulently diverting nearly $337 million from a lender they controlled.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares dropped nearly 4% after the company’s net profit fell 1.1% to Rs 8,042 crore in the September quarter against Rs 8,131 crore in the previous quarter, while rupee revenue rose 2.1% to Rs 38,977 crore versus Rs 38,172 crore.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank Ltd shares slipped in the negative, trading down 0.5%, after the lender reported 3.4% fall in net profit to Rs 1,383.4 crore in the September quarter against Rs 1,432.5 crore in the previous quarter.

Biocon: Biocon Ltd shares gained 2% after its subsidiary Biocon Biologics entered into strategic licensing agreement with Just-Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec, for an early-stage, pre-clinical biosimilar asset.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares jumped 3.8% on news that India’s Q2 crude steel production was flat at 4.5 mt compared with the previous quarter.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shares advanced 4% after the Embassy Group said it was reconsidering its plan to buy a majority stake in the company a day after RBI rejected the proposed merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Kwality: Kwality Ltd shares rose 3.2% after a media report said that Delhi-based Haldiram group has emerged as the sole bidder for acquiring debt-ridden dairy firm for around Rs 130 crore in the ongoing insolvency process.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,279.95 +45.40 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,975.25 -1.46
IndusInd Bank 1,214.35 -1.15
Indiabulls Hsg 190.90 -2.28
Infosys 804.10 2.69
Yes Bank 38.90 -5.01
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 191.00 -2.05
TCS 1,976.00 -1.42
Yes Bank 38.90 -5.01
Bandhan Bank 573.95 13.22
IndusInd Bank 1,214.30 -1.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 436.00 3.28
Infosys 804.10 2.69
UltraTechCement 4,074.70 2.47
ONGC 127.90 1.91
Hindalco 185.60 1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 804.15 2.71
ONGC 127.90 1.99
Tata Steel 335.65 1.80
Tata Motors 119.05 1.84
HUL 1,998.30 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 38.90 -5.01
IOC 143.50 -3.17
M&M 555.35 -1.89
GAIL 125.30 -1.61
TCS 1,975.25 -1.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 38.90 -5.01
M&M 555.10 -2.02
TCS 1,976.00 -1.42
IndusInd Bank 1,214.30 -1.19
Reliance 1,349.00 -0.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram