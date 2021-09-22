Infosys Careers in India: Know About Latest IT Job Openings, Salary, How to Apply

IT major Infosys is hiring people for various job profiles across the country. Currently, the IT company is hiring for several job profiles including RPA Developer/Consultant, principal architect, specialist Programmer-java microservices. The majority of jobs are based out of the Bangalore. The company has recently strengthened its talent pool by hiring 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941 outside the country to serve its clients. Infosys is one of the largest IT firms in India according to market capitalization, the firm has more than 259,619 employees across India and abroad.

Job Profiles

Specialist Programmer-MEAN/MERN

Those who are applying for this job should have knowledge of UI & Markup Language, NodeJS, UI & Markup Languages, Angular JS (HTML/ CSS/ Java script/ Bootstrap/ J query/ HTML5/ CSS3/ AngularJS/ Angular 2/ Angular 4/ Angular 5/ Angular 6/ Angular7/ Angular 8/ Angular.JS. This job is based out of Bangalore. According to Glassdoor.com, The salary of Specialist Programmer in Infosys is Rs 8,25,513 per year.

Specialist Programmer-Java Microservices

Another job for which the company is hiring is this one for which the main skills required is command over Java language, Hibernate CAST. The person hired for this role must provide solutions with minimum system requirements and in Agile Mode. This job is based out of Bangalore. Specialist Programmer salaries at Infosys can range from Rs 1,80,429 - Rs 21,23,761 per year.

Specialist Programmer-Bigdata

Those who want to apply for this job should have knowledge about big data, spark open source and scala. This job is based out of Bangalore. There are many perks that are given over and above the compensation provided by the company.

How to Apply?

One can apply via online mode. Firstly one needs to click on this link https://www.infosys.com/careers/apply.html. After clicking on this link, one will apply for an individual job and have to upload a resume in PDF/MS word format. These job opportunities are available for people in the age group of 20-40.

IT major Infosys June quarter profit was up 23 per cent. The company posted a 22.7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,195 crore for the April-June quarter of 2021-22, and raised its revenue growth outlook for the full fiscal. The Bengaluru-based company’s net profit (after minority interest) was at Rs 4,233 crore in April-June 2020. Its revenue from operations grew 17.8 per cent to Rs 27,896 crore in the first quarter of FY22 from Rs 23,665 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a regulatory filing, Infosys has raised its revenue guidance for FY22 to 14-16 per cent from the previous outlook of 12-14 per cent. Recently, IT giant Infosys on Tuesday announced its alliance with digital workflow company ServiceNow to provide enterprise-level service management for manufacturing customers. In a regulatory filing, Infosys said that through this collaboration, it will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM) to support manufacturing industries as they digitise their factories, floors, and plant operations.

