Infosys Co-founder Bats for Economic Growth, Better Facilities for Underprivileged

Protection of freedom of faith, freedom of expression and freedom from fear is the most important duty of police at this "critical juncture" in our history, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy has said.It won't be possible for citizens to work to create a prosperous India without enhancing the confidence and trust of Indians of every faith, he said, addressing police officers at an awards event here Wednesday night.A secular democracy, as defined by former US president Franklin Roosevelt, guarantees freedom of faith, freedom of expression, freedom from fear and freedom from want, he said."The objective of India at this time is to accelerate our economic growth so that the poorest of the poor have decent access to nutrition, education, health care, shelter and a better opportunity for their children," he said."Without enhancing the confidence, hope, trust and enthusiasm of the 1.3 billion citizens of our country, whether they worship Vishnu, Brahma, Shiva, Allah, Jesus, Ibrahim, Buddha, Mahavira, Guru Nanak, or Zarathustra, I do not see how every citizen can work hard and happily to create a happy, harmonious, peaceful, sustainable and prosperous India," hesaid."Therefore, at this critical juncture in the history of our country, protecting the first three freedoms - freedom of faith, freedom of expression and freedom from fear - for every citizen is the most important responsibility of the police force," Murthy said."This is your sacred duty. I hope you will shoulder it with unflinching commitment," he said.Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and Mumbai police commissioner Subodh Kumar Jaiswal attended the Police Jeevan Gaurav Awards 2018, hosted by a foundation named after former director-general of Maharashtra police Arvind Inamdar.