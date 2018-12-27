English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infosys Co-founder Bats for Economic Growth, Better Facilities for Underprivileged
A secular democracy, as defined by former US president Franklin Roosevelt, guarantees freedom of faith, freedom of expression, freedom from fear and freedom from want, Narayana Murthy said.
File photo of Former Infosys chairman N R Narayana Murthy .
Mumbai: Protection of freedom of faith, freedom of expression and freedom from fear is the most important duty of police at this "critical juncture" in our history, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy has said.
It won't be possible for citizens to work to create a prosperous India without enhancing the confidence and trust of Indians of every faith, he said, addressing police officers at an awards event here Wednesday night.
A secular democracy, as defined by former US president Franklin Roosevelt, guarantees freedom of faith, freedom of expression, freedom from fear and freedom from want, he said.
"The objective of India at this time is to accelerate our economic growth so that the poorest of the poor have decent access to nutrition, education, health care, shelter and a better opportunity for their children," he said.
"Without enhancing the confidence, hope, trust and enthusiasm of the 1.3 billion citizens of our country, whether they worship Vishnu, Brahma, Shiva, Allah, Jesus, Ibrahim, Buddha, Mahavira, Guru Nanak, or Zarathustra, I do not see how every citizen can work hard and happily to create a happy, harmonious, peaceful, sustainable and prosperous India," he
said.
"Therefore, at this critical juncture in the history of our country, protecting the first three freedoms - freedom of faith, freedom of expression and freedom from fear - for every citizen is the most important responsibility of the police force," Murthy said.
"This is your sacred duty. I hope you will shoulder it with unflinching commitment," he said.
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and Mumbai police commissioner Subodh Kumar Jaiswal attended the Police Jeevan Gaurav Awards 2018, hosted by a foundation named after former director-general of Maharashtra police Arvind Inamdar.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It won't be possible for citizens to work to create a prosperous India without enhancing the confidence and trust of Indians of every faith, he said, addressing police officers at an awards event here Wednesday night.
A secular democracy, as defined by former US president Franklin Roosevelt, guarantees freedom of faith, freedom of expression, freedom from fear and freedom from want, he said.
"The objective of India at this time is to accelerate our economic growth so that the poorest of the poor have decent access to nutrition, education, health care, shelter and a better opportunity for their children," he said.
"Without enhancing the confidence, hope, trust and enthusiasm of the 1.3 billion citizens of our country, whether they worship Vishnu, Brahma, Shiva, Allah, Jesus, Ibrahim, Buddha, Mahavira, Guru Nanak, or Zarathustra, I do not see how every citizen can work hard and happily to create a happy, harmonious, peaceful, sustainable and prosperous India," he
said.
"Therefore, at this critical juncture in the history of our country, protecting the first three freedoms - freedom of faith, freedom of expression and freedom from fear - for every citizen is the most important responsibility of the police force," Murthy said.
"This is your sacred duty. I hope you will shoulder it with unflinching commitment," he said.
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and Mumbai police commissioner Subodh Kumar Jaiswal attended the Police Jeevan Gaurav Awards 2018, hosted by a foundation named after former director-general of Maharashtra police Arvind Inamdar.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|Reliance
|1,246.00
|-0.12
|ICICI Bank
|357.20
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|Zee Entertain
|319.35
|-26.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Dewan Housing
|209.20
|1.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.75
|6.37
|HCL Tech
|969.40
|2.42
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Bharti Airtel
|307.50
|1.94
|Cipla
|507.65
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|HCL Tech
|971.25
|2.54
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|1.81
|TCS
|1,919.05
|0.91
|Vedanta
|194.95
|0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|UltraTechCement
|3,510.80
|-7.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.15
|-4.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.50
|-3.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.05
|-4.23
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Asian Paints
|1,372.20
|-2.00
|M&M
|683.20
|-1.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results