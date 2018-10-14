English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Finland-based Company Fluido
In September, Infosys had said it will acquire Fluido in a deal worth up to 65 million, including earn-out, management incentives and bonuses.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: India's second largest IT services firm Infosys on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Finland-based company Fluido.
In September, Infosys had said it will acquire Fluido in a deal worth up to 65 million, including earn-out, management incentives and bonuses.
Through this acquisition, Infosys strengthens its position as a leading Salesforce enterprise cloud services provider, and enhances its ability to provide clients with 'cloud-first' transformation, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
"With offices in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Slovakia, Fluido elevates Infosys' presence across the Nordics region with developed assets and deep client relationships, a great team and an effective local culture," it added.
Fluido customers are represented across industries, such as manufacturing, energy, retail and telecommunications sector, it noted.
"Fluido brings to Infosys globally recognised Salesforce expertise, alongside a world-class agile delivery process that simultaneously simplifies and scales digital efforts across channels and touch points," the statement said.
Founded in 2010, Fluido is one of the largest Salesforce (software company) consulting partners in Europe. It was majority-owned by its management team and CapMan private equity with Salesforce having a minority stake.
In September, Infosys had said it will acquire Fluido in a deal worth up to 65 million, including earn-out, management incentives and bonuses.
Through this acquisition, Infosys strengthens its position as a leading Salesforce enterprise cloud services provider, and enhances its ability to provide clients with 'cloud-first' transformation, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
"With offices in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Slovakia, Fluido elevates Infosys' presence across the Nordics region with developed assets and deep client relationships, a great team and an effective local culture," it added.
Fluido customers are represented across industries, such as manufacturing, energy, retail and telecommunications sector, it noted.
"Fluido brings to Infosys globally recognised Salesforce expertise, alongside a world-class agile delivery process that simultaneously simplifies and scales digital efforts across channels and touch points," the statement said.
Founded in 2010, Fluido is one of the largest Salesforce (software company) consulting partners in Europe. It was majority-owned by its management team and CapMan private equity with Salesforce having a minority stake.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,918.30
|-3.11
|SBI
|263.75
|0.61
|Yes Bank
|246.45
|2.60
|Reliance
|1,126.55
|3.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,287.35
|5.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|290.55
|1.50
|SBI
|263.35
|0.46
|TCS
|1,918.40
|-3.10
|Yes Bank
|246.70
|2.79
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,283.05
|5.89
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|23,903.75
|6.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,287.20
|5.99
|Bajaj Finance
|2,287.35
|5.79
|M&M
|768.50
|5.25
|HPCL
|218.40
|5.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,283.05
|5.89
|M&M
|768.80
|5.29
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,169.40
|4.87
|Coal India
|278.75
|4.56
|Bajaj Auto
|2,628.60
|4.14
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,918.30
|-3.11
|HCL Tech
|985.15
|-2.36
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,450.50
|-0.35
|Tech Mahindra
|693.80
|-0.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,918.40
|-3.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Regret That Things Couldn't Work out With Mourinho: Hazard
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Perform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'
- Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...