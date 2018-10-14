GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Finland-based Company Fluido

In September, Infosys had said it will acquire Fluido in a deal worth up to 65 million, including earn-out, management incentives and bonuses.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2018, 11:46 PM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: India's second largest IT services firm Infosys on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Finland-based company Fluido.

Through this acquisition, Infosys strengthens its position as a leading Salesforce enterprise cloud services provider, and enhances its ability to provide clients with 'cloud-first' transformation, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

"With offices in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Slovakia, Fluido elevates Infosys' presence across the Nordics region with developed assets and deep client relationships, a great team and an effective local culture," it added.

Fluido customers are represented across industries, such as manufacturing, energy, retail and telecommunications sector, it noted.

"Fluido brings to Infosys globally recognised Salesforce expertise, alongside a world-class agile delivery process that simultaneously simplifies and scales digital efforts across channels and touch points," the statement said.

Founded in 2010, Fluido is one of the largest Salesforce (software company) consulting partners in Europe. It was majority-owned by its management team and CapMan private equity with Salesforce having a minority stake.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
