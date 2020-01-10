Infosys, Delta Corp, Yes Bank and HDFC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets continued to rally for a second session as the US markets hit record highs in overnight trade. At 10:45 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 206.43 points, or 0.5%, to 41,658.78, while the Nifty 50 index rose 64.90 points, or 0.53, to 12,280.80. Infosys, Delta Corp, Yes Bank, HDFC, Sadbhav Infrastructure and GTPL Hathway were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares added 1.8% ahead of the announcement of the company’s Q3 results today. Also, media reports said that audit Committee Shardul Amarchand may submit its whistleblower investigation report today during the board meeting itself.

Delta Corp: Delta Corp Ltd shares jumped nearly 5% after the company’s subsidiary was issued a license for operating a casino in Nepal.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank shares gained 2.2% ahead of the lender’s board meeting today to consider and approve raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or depository receipts or convertible bonds or debentures or warrants, through permissible modes.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) shares slipped 0.5% after the mortgage lender completed the acquisition of 50.8% stake of Apollo Hospitals Group in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company for Rs 1,485 crore.

Sadbhav Infra: Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd shares climbed over 12% after Reliance Mutual Fund A/C Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund bought 10 million shares of the company through a bulk deal on BSE.

GTPL Hathway: GTPL Hathway Ltd shares surged 11% after the company’s net profit jumped 98% to Rs 39 crore in the December quarter versus Rs 19.7 crore in the year-ago period.

GMR Infra: GMR Infrastructure Ltd shares gained 2% after its arm GHAL formed joint venture with Hong Kong’s ESR for logistics park.

OBC: Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) shares rose 1.9% after the bank cut marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-15 bps across tenures from 10 January.

Info Edge: Info Edge (India) Ltd shares lost 1% after Zomato Media signed definitive agreement to undertake a primary fund raise of up to $150 million from Antfin Singapore Holding Pte Ltd.

IOC: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) shares inched up 0.5% after ICRA assigned AAA rating to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the company.

