Infosys Foundation to Contribute Rs 200 Cr for Metro Work

Dr Sudha Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, called on the Chief Minister and held discussions on the matter, a government release said.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2018, 9:30 PM IST
File photo of the Underground Cubbon park metro station in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation would contribute Rs 200 crore to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for construction of Konappana Agrahara Metro Station and metro railway track and both parties would sign an MoU on July 19, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Saturday.

Sudha Murthy said Infosys foundation would maintain the station for the next 30 years.

The release said Kumaraswamy appreciated the initiatives of the Infosys Foundation for betterment of society.

Ramana Reddy, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, was present, the release said.

A Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd spokesperson told PTI that BMRCL has earmarked Rs 100 crore for construction of the Konappana Agrahara Railway Station.

The total length of the stretch of Metro Rail from RV Road Metro Station to Electronic City as part of the second phase of building metro rail network is 19.6 km.

The estimated cost of the elevated rail network project is Rs 1,794 crore and it is expected to be completed by mid-2021, the official said

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
