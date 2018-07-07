English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Infosys Foundation to Contribute Rs 200 Cr for Metro Work
Dr Sudha Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, called on the Chief Minister and held discussions on the matter, a government release said.
File photo of the Underground Cubbon park metro station in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation would contribute Rs 200 crore to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for construction of Konappana Agrahara Metro Station and metro railway track and both parties would sign an MoU on July 19, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Saturday.
Dr Sudha Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, called on the Chief Minister and held discussions on the matter, a government release said.
Sudha Murthy said Infosys foundation would maintain the station for the next 30 years.
The release said Kumaraswamy appreciated the initiatives of the Infosys Foundation for betterment of society.
Ramana Reddy, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, was present, the release said.
A Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd spokesperson told PTI that BMRCL has earmarked Rs 100 crore for construction of the Konappana Agrahara Railway Station.
The total length of the stretch of Metro Rail from RV Road Metro Station to Electronic City as part of the second phase of building metro rail network is 19.6 km.
The estimated cost of the elevated rail network project is Rs 1,794 crore and it is expected to be completed by mid-2021, the official said
Also Watch
Dr Sudha Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, called on the Chief Minister and held discussions on the matter, a government release said.
Sudha Murthy said Infosys foundation would maintain the station for the next 30 years.
The release said Kumaraswamy appreciated the initiatives of the Infosys Foundation for betterment of society.
Ramana Reddy, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, was present, the release said.
A Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd spokesperson told PTI that BMRCL has earmarked Rs 100 crore for construction of the Konappana Agrahara Railway Station.
The total length of the stretch of Metro Rail from RV Road Metro Station to Electronic City as part of the second phase of building metro rail network is 19.6 km.
The estimated cost of the elevated rail network project is Rs 1,794 crore and it is expected to be completed by mid-2021, the official said
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Indian Doctor Serving Thousands In Gaza
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Indian Doctor Serving Thousands In Gaza
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Varroc Engineer
|1,037.35
|+70.35
|+7.28
|Reliance
|977.55
|+13.05
|+1.35
|Infosys
|1,284.25
|+0.25
|+0.02
|TCS
|1,912.95
|+32.65
|+1.74
|ICICI Bank
|270.05
|-1.50
|-0.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Varroc Engineer
|1,040.55
|+73.55
|+7.61
|Bajaj Auto
|3,023.35
|+53.55
|+1.80
|ICICI Bank
|270.00
|-1.60
|-0.59
|NTPC
|150.25
|-1.85
|-1.22
|TCS
|1,913.30
|+31.60
|+1.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|268.05
|+11.60
|+4.52
|Hero Motocorp
|3,637.10
|+131.35
|+3.75
|Tata Motors
|270.85
|+9.30
|+3.56
|Grasim
|988.55
|+19.95
|+2.06
|Bajaj Auto
|3,020.10
|+53.15
|+1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,636.70
|+134.00
|+3.83
|Tata Motors
|271.15
|+9.65
|+3.69
|Bajaj Auto
|3,023.35
|+53.55
|+1.80
|TCS
|1,913.30
|+31.60
|+1.68
|M&M
|924.95
|+14.45
|+1.59
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|612.50
|-14.05
|-2.24
|Tech Mahindra
|634.90
|-11.75
|-1.82
|Sun Pharma
|558.10
|-8.85
|-1.56
|Bharti Infratel
|299.10
|-4.35
|-1.43
|NTPC
|150.15
|-2.00
|-1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|558.45
|-7.25
|-1.28
|NTPC
|150.25
|-1.85
|-1.22
|HDFC
|1,915.75
|-15.85
|-0.82
|Wipro
|263.00
|-2.00
|-0.75
|Vedanta
|219.50
|-1.60
|-0.72
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Rautela's Sizzling Belly Dance Moves Are Breaking the Internet; Watch It Here
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Of Belgium's Golden Generation and Scifo's Prediction
- Jasprit Bumrah in Race Against Time to be Fit For Second Test Against England
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield