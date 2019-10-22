Infosys May Face Class-action Lawsuit in US After Whistleblower Complaints of 'Unethical Practices'
Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Infosys after allegations that the company may have issued 'materially misleading business information to the investing public'.
Representative image
A day after news of whistleblower complaints filed with the US securities regulator against Infosys emerged, the Indian software services exporter is receiving attention from American legal firms, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, said it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Infosys after allegations that the company may have issued “materially misleading business information to the investing public”.
"Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class-action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors," the company said in a statement.
On October 21, 2019, Infosys said that it received whistleblower complaints alleging "unethical practices" by senior executives, including the CEO and CFO, to boost short-term revenue and profit.
An unnamed group sent letters to Infosys’ Board and the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the company had taken “unethical” steps to inappropriately boost short-term revenue and profit. The letter alleged that CEO Salil Parekh was bypassing standard reviews of large contracts in order to skirt accounting scrutiny.
Infosys' shares took a beating on the stock exchanges, including in the US, after this news. Rosen Law Firm asked investors who purchased shares of Infosys to visit its website to join the class action.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|643.55
|-16.19
|Yes Bank
|51.80
|0.78
|Bajaj Finance
|4,034.15
|-2.50
|Reliance
|1,414.15
|-0.16
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.00
|-5.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|643.30
|-16.21
|Yes Bank
|51.80
|0.78
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.20
|-5.75
|HDFC
|2,115.95
|0.98
|Reliance
|1,414.25
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,810.75
|3.15
|ICICI Bank
|451.15
|3.05
|BPCL
|534.10
|2.65
|Titan Company
|1,329.45
|2.22
|Cipla
|453.90
|2.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|451.15
|3.06
|Coal India
|208.80
|1.38
|Power Grid Corp
|204.50
|0.96
|Bajaj Auto
|3,120.00
|1.04
|Sun Pharma
|405.80
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|643.55
|-16.19
|Tata Motors
|131.75
|-3.73
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,008.85
|-3.11
|HCL Tech
|1,064.45
|-2.83
|Bajaj Finance
|4,034.15
|-2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|643.30
|-16.21
|Tata Motors
|131.90
|-3.51
|HCL Tech
|1,064.45
|-2.87
|Bajaj Finance
|4,031.95
|-2.56
|Bharti Airtel
|370.85
|-3.24
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya Says Judge Raveena Tandon wasn't Concentrating on Her Performance
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami
- BCCI President Has Not Spoken to Me on MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli
- Top WhatsApp Features Arriving With Upcoming Updates For iOS and Android
- NBA 2K20 Gameplay Will Unlock Limited Edition Nike Sneakers That You Can Buy