Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Infosys Pays Rs 6 Lakh in Compounding Fees to Settle Ex-CFO Severance Payment Row

The fee of Rs 6 lakh consists of Rs 1.5 lakh in respect of each application for each alleged offence by the company and Rs 25,000 by each of the current and former key managerial personnel for each alleged offence.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Infosys Pays Rs 6 Lakh in Compounding Fees to Settle Ex-CFO Severance Payment Row
Representative image

New Delhi: Infosys on Monday said it has paid Rs 6 lakh as compounding fees in the matter related to severance agreement with former CFO Rajiv Bansal.

Last November, Infosys (along with certain current and former key managerial personnel) submitted applications with the Registrar of Companies for compounding of certain alleged offences that pertain to matters related to the severance agreement executed with Bansal in October 2015.

Generally, compoundable offences are those which can be settled by paying certain amount of money.

Through the compounding process, it had sought to resolve the alleged offences. "The Regional Director (South East Region) vide its orders dated February 25, 2020, (received on March 2, 2020) has agreed to compound the alleged offences applied for, subject to payment of compounding fees of Rs 6 lakh..." Infosys said in its filing on Monday.

It added that these compounding fees have been paid. The fee of Rs 6 lakh consists of Rs 1.5 lakh in respect of each application for each alleged offence by the company and Rs 25,000 by each of the current and former key managerial personnel for each alleged offence, the filing said.

In its application, Infosys had sought to resolve the alleged offence relating to the company not seeking prior and separate approvals required under the Act from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and not making requisite disclosures.

Infosys had agreed to pay Bansal a severance amount of Rs 17.38 crore or 24 months of salary, but the company suspended payments after he got Rs 5 crore as co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and others objected to the package as excessive.

Bansal's severance payout has been one of the contentious issues Infosys founders had raised to allege governance lapses at the Bengaluru-based firm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 284.35 1.66
SBI 287.45 -5.10
Axis Bank 682.60 -2.03
IRCTC 1,713.20 -1.80
Tata Motors 125.20 -2.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 546.70 2.36
Nestle 16,130.70 2.28
ICICI Bank 505.60 1.93
Infosys 744.35 1.78
Power Grid Corp 183.35 1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 287.45 -5.10
Tata Steel 364.20 -4.55
Hero Motocorp 1,974.00 -3.62
Bajaj Auto 2,797.70 -3.21
ONGC 89.10 -3.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram