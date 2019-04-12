English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infosys Q4 Net Profit up 10.5% to Rs 4,078 Crore
The country's second-largest software services firm expects its topline to grow 7.5 - 9.5 per cent in FY2019-20 in constant currency terms.
File photo of Infosys (Image Credits: Reuters)
Bengaluru: IT major Infosys on Friday reported 10.5 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,078 crore for the March 2019 quarter as against Rs 3,690 crore a year ago.
Revenue of the city-based firm grew 19.1 per cent to Rs 21,539 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 18,083 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Infosys said in a BSE filing.
For the full financial year, Infosys' net profit declined by 3.9 per cent to Rs 15,410 crore, while revenue increased 17.2 per cent to Rs 82,675 crore.
"Our planned investments have started yielding benefits. As we look ahead into fiscal 2020, we plan to deploy various measures of operational efficiencies across the business," Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said.
He termed the results as strong on multiple dimensions including revenue growth, performance of digital portfolio, large deals and client metrics.
In US dollars, Infosys saw its net profit growing 1.7 per cent to USD 581 million in the March 2019 quarter from USD 571 million in the year-ago period, while revenues rose 9.1 per cent to USD 3.06 billion from USD 2.8 billion a year ago.
For 2018-19, profit declined 11.5 per cent to USD 2.2 billion, while revenues grew 7.9 per cent to USD 11.7 billion.
For the financial year 2019, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10.50 per share. After including the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, the total dividend for the fiscal will amount to Rs 17.50 per share, it said.
