Infosys Quarter 2 Net Profit Dips 2.2% to Rs 4,019 Crore, Raises Revenue forecast for Next Year
The Bengaluru-based company saw its revenues rise 9.8 percent to Rs 22,629 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,609 crore in the year-ago period.
New Delhi: India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 percent to Rs 4,019 crore for the July-September 2019 quarter.
This is against a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore in the same period last fiscal, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.
Infosys also raised the lower-end of its FY20 revenue guidance and the revised forecast now stands at 9-10 percent growth in constant currency terms.
Previously, Infosys had said it expects its topline to grow by 8.5-10 percent for FY20.
"Our performance was robust on multiple dimensions revenue growth, digital growth, operating margins, operational efficiencies, large deal signings and reduction in attrition," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.
All these are clear signs that the company is progressing well in its journey of client-centricity and maximising value for its stakeholders, he added.
