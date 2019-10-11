Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Infosys Quarter 2 Net Profit Dips 2.2% to Rs 4,019 Crore, Raises Revenue forecast for Next Year

The Bengaluru-based company saw its revenues rise 9.8 percent to Rs 22,629 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,609 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Infosys to Invest Rs 100 Crore in Software Development Centre in Kolkata, Create 1,000 Jobs (Image Credits: Reuters)
File photo of Infosys (Image Credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 percent to Rs 4,019 crore for the July-September 2019 quarter.

This is against a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore in the same period last fiscal, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based company saw its revenues rise 9.8 percent to Rs 22,629 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,609 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys also raised the lower-end of its FY20 revenue guidance and the revised forecast now stands at 9-10 percent growth in constant currency terms.

Previously, Infosys had said it expects its topline to grow by 8.5-10 percent for FY20.

"Our performance was robust on multiple dimensions revenue growth, digital growth, operating margins, operational efficiencies, large deal signings and reduction in attrition," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

All these are clear signs that the company is progressing well in its journey of client-centricity and maximising value for its stakeholders, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,305.05 +70.50 ( +0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,986.85 -0.88
Indiabulls Hsg 209.90 7.45
Infosys 814.80 4.05
IndusInd Bank 1,223.20 -0.43
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 209.95 7.67
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
TCS 1,987.05 -0.87
IndusInd Bank 1,223.25 -0.46
Bandhan Bank 583.40 15.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 441.35 4.55
Vedanta 147.05 4.18
Infosys 814.80 4.05
Tata Motors 121.30 3.85
ONGC 129.00 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 815.70 4.19
Vedanta 146.95 3.96
Tata Motors 121.35 3.81
ONGC 129.10 2.95
Tata Steel 339.40 2.94
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
IOC 143.40 -3.24
GAIL 124.95 -1.88
M&M 560.10 -1.05
Zee Entertain 242.50 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
M&M 559.80 -1.19
TCS 1,987.05 -0.87
Reliance 1,352.40 -0.73
IndusInd Bank 1,223.25 -0.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram