Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Infosys, RIL, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 97.94 points, or 0.25%, to 39,200.44, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 6.95 points, or 0.06%, to 11,654.90. Infosys, RIL, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel and Axis Bank were among the key stocks in news on Tuesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bombay Stock Exchange
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange. (REUTERS)

Indian stocks snapped their six-day rally to trade mildly negative on Tuesday, i.e. 22 October. At 10:34 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 97.94 points, or 0.25%, to 39,200.44, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 6.95 points, or 0.06%, to 11,654.90. Infosys, RIL, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel and Axis Bank were among the key stocks in news on Tuesday. Read on to know more:

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares plunged 16% after the company was accused of “unethical practices” to inflate its numbers by a group of its employees.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares rose 1.4% after the company posted 11.5% jump in net profit at Rs 11,262 crore in the September quarter compared with the previous quarter, while revenue dropped 5.4% to Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank Ltd shares gained 2.3% after net profit jumped 26.8% to Rs 6,345 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, while net interest income climbed 14.9% to Rs 13,515.1 crore.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares declined 5% after the company said it will consider raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments on 25 October.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares continued their rally for a seventh straight session, gaining over 10%. The lender is set to take control of real estate developer Sumer Group’s 50% share in two land parcels totalling 6.4 acres in Mumbai’s Santacruz locality for non-payment of dues worth more than Rs 479 crore.

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel Ltd shares dropped 1.7% even as the company posted 61% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 964 crore in the September quarter.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank Ltd shares inched up 1.3% ahead of the announcement of the bank’s September quarter earnings later in the day. Other companies that will announce Q2 earnings include RBL Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Ceat, Granules, Jubilant Foodworks, Kotak Mahindra Bank among others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,588.35 -73.50 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 639.50 -16.72
Yes Bank 51.90 0.97
Bajaj Finance 4,050.00 -2.12
Reliance 1,417.40 0.07
Indiabulls Hsg 218.00 -5.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 639.85 -16.66
Yes Bank 51.90 0.97
Indiabulls Hsg 219.00 -5.40
HDFC 2,114.45 0.91
Reliance 1,416.90 0.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,819.90 3.49
ICICI Bank 451.60 3.15
BPCL 532.70 2.38
Titan Company 1,330.30 2.28
Cipla 453.65 2.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 452.00 3.26
Coal India 209.80 1.87
HUL 2,131.90 1.22
Bajaj Auto 3,120.00 1.04
Sun Pharma 405.80 1.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 639.50 -16.72
Tata Motors 131.35 -4.02
Bharti Airtel 371.05 -3.25
Bajaj Finserv 8,005.00 -3.16
HCL Tech 1,065.00 -2.78
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 639.85 -16.66
Tata Motors 131.45 -3.84
Bharti Airtel 370.85 -3.24
HCL Tech 1,064.05 -2.91
Bajaj Finance 4,047.50 -2.19
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram