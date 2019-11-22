Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Infosys, RITES, Tata Power and Motherson Sumi Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 10:43 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex stood at 40,448.37, down 126.80 points, or 0.31%, while the Nifty 50 index fell 35.40 points, or 0.3%, to 11,933.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Infosys, RITES, Tata Power and Motherson Sumi Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Indian stock markets were trading in the negative zone on Friday, i.e. 22 November, amid volatile trade. At 10:43 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex stood at 40,448.37, down 126.80 points, or 0.31%, while the Nifty 50 index fell 35.40 points, or 0.3%, to 11,933. Infosys, RITES, Tata Power, Motherson Sumi, BHEL and Tata Motors were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares lost 4% after former director TV Mohandas Pai made a comment on the matter of the whistleblower complaint. He said companies need to be forthcoming on allaying concerns after whistleblower allegations and not resort to “rhetoric" like invoking God to defend.

RITES: RITES Ltd shares declined 3.3% after the government said it is selling up to 37.5 million shares (or 15% equity in the company) via offer for sale (OFS) on 22 November and 25 November

Tata Power: Tata Power Co. Ltd shares rose 1.6% after the company raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing unsecured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Motherson Sumi: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd jumped 3.8% after Goldman Sachs maintained ‘Buy’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 155.

BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) shares rise 1.5% even as Crisil downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company to ‘CRISIL AA’ from ‘CRISIL AA+’, while revising outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares fell 1.4% after Jaguar Land Rover’s chief executive Ralf Speth said he was open to more alliances to lower the costs of developing technology, but is not looking at a full-blown corporate merger.

Finolex Cables: Finolex Cables Ltd shares gained 2.5% after the company launched electrical accessories range to fortify its product offering.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,901.05 -67.35 ( -0.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 358.40 3.84
Reliance 1,541.65 0.26
Indiabulls Hsg 241.25 4.19
SBI 328.80 -0.77
Infosys 691.35 -3.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 241.35 4.19
Zee Entertain 358.10 3.72
Reliance 1,541.10 0.25
Yes Bank 64.95 1.09
Infosys 691.70 -3.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 358.05 3.74
Eicher Motors 22,449.00 2.25
NTPC 117.75 2.12
Tata Steel 392.30 1.87
ONGC 133.45 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 117.80 2.35
ONGC 133.65 2.02
Power Grid Corp 199.40 1.97
Tata Steel 392.05 1.78
Vedanta 141.40 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 231.70 -4.22
Infosys 691.35 -3.07
UPL 532.05 -2.34
Asian Paints 1,682.95 -2.17
TCS 2,071.40 -2.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 691.60 -3.10
Asian Paints 1,683.20 -2.13
HCL Tech 1,113.90 -1.98
TCS 2,071.90 -2.13
Kotak Mahindra 1,569.70 -1.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram