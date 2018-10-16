GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Infosys Second-quarter Profit Rises Over 10 Per Cent, Beats Forecasts

The Bengaluru-headquartered company posted a 17.3 percent rise in revenue from operations to 206.09 billion rupees.​

Reuters

Updated:October 16, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software services exporter, posted a 10.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday that was above market expectations, boosted by large deal wins in the quarter.

Profit for the quarter that ended September 30 was 41.10 billion rupees versus 37.26 billion rupees a year ago, Infosys said.

Analysts had on average expected a profit of 40.51 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
