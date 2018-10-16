English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infosys Second-quarter Profit Rises Over 10 Per Cent, Beats Forecasts
The Bengaluru-headquartered company posted a 17.3 percent rise in revenue from operations to 206.09 billion rupees.
Representative image
Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software services exporter, posted a 10.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday that was above market expectations, boosted by large deal wins in the quarter.
Profit for the quarter that ended September 30 was 41.10 billion rupees versus 37.26 billion rupees a year ago, Infosys said.
Analysts had on average expected a profit of 40.51 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
