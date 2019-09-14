Infosys Sets up Tech and Innovation Centre in Arizona, to Hire 1,000 US Workers by 2023
Arizona Technology and Innovation Centre has a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), full-stack engineering, data science and cybersecurity, Infosys said in a statement.
File photo of Infosys (Image Credits: Reuters)
New Delhi: IT services major Infosys has set up a technology and innovation centre in Arizona, US and plans to hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023.
The company, which had in 2017 announced its commitment to hire 10,000 American workers in two years time, said it had surpassed that target.
Arizona Technology and Innovation Centre has a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), full-stack engineering, data science and cybersecurity, Infosys said in a statement.
Infosys' investment in Arizona will amplify top local talent alongside the best global talent to shrink the IT skills gap in the state, it added.
Hiring is currently in progress and the centre will move to its permanent location - a 60,000-square-foot facility in the ASU Novus Innovation Corridor by 2020 - and would accommodate up to 500 employees, the statement said.
"Infosys plans to hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023," it added.
The inauguration of Infosys' Arizona Technology and Innovation Centre is an important milestone in the company's efforts to help American enterprises accelerate their digital transformations, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.
"We are excited to have completed our commitment to hire 10,000 American workers and we look forward to leveraging and empowering this specialised workforce to bridge the technology skills gap in the market and accelerate the digital agenda of our clients," he added.
The centre includes a series of labs, showcasing new prototypes in virtual reality, augmented reality and robotic technologies.
In addition, it is home to a Makers Space that encourages innovation through 3-D printing and other Makers projects.
Infosys has also announced a partnership with InStride that will allow its employees to complete degree programs and continuing education courses through Arizona State University.
