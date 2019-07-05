Infosys Share Price Live: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, Infosys Share Price Opens at 735

With the Union Budget 2019-20 set to be announced, the share price of Infosys fell by 0.13% to open at 735. The price fell by 0.95 points.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 5 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 773.65 on 9 April 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 600.65 on 26 November 2018.

The Infosys shares have lost a whopping 45% in the last one year compared with the 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The promoters holding in the company stood at 12.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 56.91% and 13.14%, respectively.

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. The company enables clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation.

Infosys recently announced that one of its subsidiaries, Infosys McCamish, has entered into partnership with Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance.

As part of the partnership, Infosys McCamish will provide policy administration services for PALIG’s new Global Assets Indexed Universal Life (IUL) product. The new product gives the insured users the flexibility of choosing a fixed return account or one whose returns are determined by the performance of a major trading index, such as the S&P 500 (SPX), EURO STOXX 50 (SX5E) and Hang Seng Index (HSI).