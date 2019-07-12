Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Infosys Shares Inch Up Ahead of Q1 Results; Here’s What We Can Expect

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Infosys to post a 2.8 percent growth in constant-currency terms boosted by a one-month contribution from the Stater NV, which Infosys had acquired in May from ABM Amro Bank.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Infosys Shares Inch Up Ahead of Q1 Results; Here’s What We Can Expect
Representative image
Loading...

Infosys Ltd shares inched up higher ahead of the announcement of its quarterly results on Friday, i.e. 12 July. The company said it will release the earnings statement for the first quarter (Q1) at around 3:45pm. At 9:48 am, Infosys was trading flat at Rs 720.90, down 0.08 percent.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Infosys to post a 2.8 percent growth in constant-currency terms boosted by a one-month contribution from the Stater NV, which Infosys had acquired in May from ABM Amro Bank.

Infosys’s revenue growth in dollar terms is seen slightly lower at 2.4 percent due to a 2 percent appreciation in dollar on an average compared with the euro, pound and the Australian dollar.

Net profit is likely to fall 9.1 percent to Rs 3,702 crore hit by lower margins. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Infosys to witness a decline of 130 basis points in operating margins to 20.2 percent compared with the previous quarter.

This is below the IT company’s guided band of 21-23 percent for FY20. Margins were expected to be under pressure on account of wage hikes for 85 percent of employees, increase in H1-B visa application costs and the rupee appreciation during the June quarter.

Infosys is likely to maintain its FY20 revenue growth guidance of 7.5–9.5 percent in constant currency terms and may also hold on to its margin guidance of 21-23 percent, says CNBC-TV18.

Notably, Infosys rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) posted its June quarter earnings earlier this week that took the markets by surprise. TCS reported profit of Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June, flat sequentially when compared with the March quarter’s profit of Rs 8,126 crore. The rupee revenue grew 0.4 percent sequentially to Rs 38,172 crore for the June quarter.

Constant currency revenue growth for the June quarter stood at 10.6 percent year-on-year.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,819.04 -4.07 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,576.75 -6.15 ( -0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Finance 125.20 -0.79
Interglobe Avi 1,373.90 1.43
Reliance 1,296.95 1.20
Bajaj Finance 3,398.00 -1.54
IndusInd Bank 1,548.50 0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,373.10 1.35
Reliance 1,296.15 1.16
Federal Bank 105.55 0.67
Bajaj Finance 3,397.45 -1.50
Yes Bank 92.50 0.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 471.55 2.07
NTPC 131.10 1.67
UPL 641.70 1.66
Reliance 1,296.95 1.20
Sun Pharma 401.55 0.85
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 471.35 2.07
NTPC 130.15 0.89
Reliance 1,296.15 1.16
Sun Pharma 401.70 0.90
Vedanta 164.85 0.70
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 260.85 -2.58
Bajaj Finance 3,398.00 -1.54
Larsen 1,476.05 -1.28
Dr Reddys Labs 2,623.30 -1.12
Bharti Airtel 357.00 -1.04
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 356.95 -1.05
Bajaj Finance 3,449.35 0.67
Larsen 1,476.90 -1.21
Axis Bank 758.55 -1.06
ITC 274.40 -0.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram