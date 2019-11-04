Infosys Shares Jump 5% as IT Giant Says No Prima Facie Evidence Found on Whistleblower Complaints

Bengaluru: Indian IT services major Infosys Ltd said on Monday it found no evidence to prove the allegations in a whistleblower letter from last month, sending shares up 5% in morning trade.

In a letter to the National Stock Exchange dated Nov. 2, the company said the anonymous complaints were still under investigation and it was not in a position to determine "concreteness, credibility and materiality of complaints."

Infosys said last month that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had launched a probe into whistleblower claims that the Indian software services firm used 'unethical practices' to boost revenue and profit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.