Infosys to Build Rs 100 Crore Software Development Centre in West Bengal

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country's second-biggest software services exporter said.

Reuters

Updated:August 13, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
Infosys to Build Rs 100 Crore Software Development Centre in West Bengal
Indian information technology giant Infosys Ltd said on Monday it would open a software development centre in the West Bengal, with an investment of about 1 billion rupees ($14.28 million).

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country's second-biggest software services exporter said.

The first phase is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining regulatory clearances, the company said.

