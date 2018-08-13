English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Infosys to Build Rs 100 Crore Software Development Centre in West Bengal
The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country's second-biggest software services exporter said.
(Image Credits: Reuters)
Indian information technology giant Infosys Ltd said on Monday it would open a software development centre in the West Bengal, with an investment of about 1 billion rupees ($14.28 million).
The first phase is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining regulatory clearances, the company said.
