English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infosys to Create 1,200 Jobs in Australia by 2020
To meet Australia's growing demand for digital expertise, the $11-billion Indian firm also formed an education ecosystem for providing learning opportunities.
Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus (Reuters)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Software major Infosys on Thursday said it will be creating 1,200 jobs and opening three innovation hubs in Australia by 2020 to reduce digital skills gap.
"We are creating 1,200 new skilled jobs for graduates and professionals and opening three innovation hubs by 2020 to accelerate digital leadership for our clients in Australia," said the city based IT behemoth in a statement here.
To meet Australia's growing demand for digital expertise, the $11-billion Indian firm also formed an education ecosystem for providing learning opportunities.
"Of the 1,200 jobs, 40 per cent will be Australian university graduates from computer science and design. Academic partnerships will be strengthened to attract top graduate talent and ramp up skill building in the country," the statement said.
"We are creating 1,200 new skilled jobs for graduates and professionals and opening three innovation hubs by 2020 to accelerate digital leadership for our clients in Australia," said the city based IT behemoth in a statement here.
To meet Australia's growing demand for digital expertise, the $11-billion Indian firm also formed an education ecosystem for providing learning opportunities.
"Of the 1,200 jobs, 40 per cent will be Australian university graduates from computer science and design. Academic partnerships will be strengthened to attract top graduate talent and ramp up skill building in the country," the statement said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|202.15
|2.02
|TCS
|1,835.25
|1.28
|Infosys
|624.60
|0.89
|Reliance
|1,121.40
|0.76
|Dewan Housing
|238.30
|1.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Torrent Pharma
|1,646.50
|0.59
|IGL
|268.50
|1.19
|Pidilite Ind
|1,151.75
|-0.15
|Yes Bank
|202.25
|2.15
|Jet Airways
|321.10
|0.78
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|704.60
|2.02
|Yes Bank
|202.10
|1.99
|Zee Entertain
|447.40
|1.98
|TCS
|1,835.35
|1.29
|ONGC
|153.85
|1.38
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|324.50
|-2.46
|Bharti Infratel
|254.35
|-1.74
|HPCL
|243.00
|-1.20
|BPCL
|323.50
|-0.95
|SBI
|283.80
|-1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|324.30
|-2.25
|SBI
|283.90
|-0.92
|Power Grid Corp
|181.95
|-0.49
|M&M
|765.75
|-0.42
|Hero Motocorp
|2,901.60
|-0.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s New Photo is Royalty Personified, See Here
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Vows to Race Again After Surviving Horror Crash
- Arjun Tendulkar Bags Five-wicket Haul Against Delhi in Cooch Behar U-19 Match
- Sad News For Marvel Fans, Avengers 4 Trailer is Not Coming This Friday
- Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Doll: I am Glad People are Benefiting from Him
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...