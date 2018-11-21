GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Infosys to Create 1,200 Jobs in Australia by 2020

To meet Australia's growing demand for digital expertise, the $11-billion Indian firm also formed an education ecosystem for providing learning opportunities.

IANS

Updated:November 21, 2018, 11:25 AM IST
Infosys to Create 1,200 Jobs in Australia by 2020
Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus (Reuters)
Bengaluru: Software major Infosys on Thursday said it will be creating 1,200 jobs and opening three innovation hubs in Australia by 2020 to reduce digital skills gap.

"We are creating 1,200 new skilled jobs for graduates and professionals and opening three innovation hubs by 2020 to accelerate digital leadership for our clients in Australia," said the city based IT behemoth in a statement here.

To meet Australia's growing demand for digital expertise, the $11-billion Indian firm also formed an education ecosystem for providing learning opportunities.

"Of the 1,200 jobs, 40 per cent will be Australian university graduates from computer science and design. Academic partnerships will be strengthened to attract top graduate talent and ramp up skill building in the country," the statement said.
