GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Infosys to Design New Forms for Filing GST Returns

The GoM has identified 18 companies across the country to develop a uniform accounting software for the smaller tax payers.

IANS

Updated:September 22, 2018, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Infosys to Design New Forms for Filing GST Returns
File photo of Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)
Loading...
Bengaluru: The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has directed its software vendor Infosys to design new forms for filing returns by traders, said its Group of Ministers Chairman Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday.

"We have directed Infosys to design the new forms as suggested by the GST Council to simplify filing returns by traders on the network," Modi told reporters here after the 10th meeting of the GoM, held here to review the working of the network.

"We plan to roll out the new simplified GST returns form in the next 4-6 months for the benefit of dealers or traders paying the indirect tax through the network," said Modi, who is also Bihar deputy chief minister.

The GoM has identified 18 companies across the country to develop a uniform accounting software for the smaller tax payers.

"The new software will be given to all small traders to ensure uniformity in filing GST returns," said Modi.

As decided by the GST Council, e-commerce firms will pay Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) with effect from October 1.

The Union government on September 13 notified October 1 for implementing the TDS and TCS provisions under section 52 of the Central GST (CGST) Act.

The e-commerce companies have to deduct TDS up to 1 per cent state GST and 1 per cent central GST on intra-state supplies of over Rs 2.5 lakh.

In the case of inter-state supplies of over Rs 2.5 lakh, the TDS will be 2 per cent of the integrated (state and central) GST.

The Council had earlier deferred implementing the TDS and TCS after e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra expressed concerned on compliance burden.

Claiming that GST revenue was improving after the procedures and rules were reformed, Modi said revenue deficit of states had declined to 13 per cent from 17 per cent earlier.

"We are hoping the combined revenue will soon touch Rs 1.3 lakh crore per month with greater compliance by all the stakeholders," reiterated Modi.

The data and business intelligence by the network is helping the Council to track tax evasions and warn dealers filing fake invoices.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,841.60 -279.62 ( -0.75%)

Nifty 50

11,143.10 -91.25 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Dewan Housing 350.55 -260.00 -42.58
Reliance 1,217.50 +6.75 +0.56
Axis Bank 599.20 -9.60 -1.58
Tata Steel 625.15 +3.95 +0.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 351.55 -259.05 -42.43
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,061.90 -94.60 -8.18
Oracle Fin Serv 4,031.30 -71.85 -1.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 281.20 +10.30 +3.80
BPCL 376.50 +11.45 +3.14
IOC 158.15 +4.60 +3.00
HPCL 258.00 +6.65 +2.65
Hindalco 240.40 +4.75 +2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 180.10 +3.45 +1.95
Wipro 337.35 +4.60 +1.38
ITC 303.75 +4.10 +1.37
TCS 2,103.80 +26.90 +1.30
Asian Paints 1,303.10 +13.75 +1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,062.15 -97.10 -8.38
Bajaj Finance 2,379.40 -120.15 -4.81
Tech Mahindra 738.05 -31.90 -4.14
UPL 665.80 -26.50 -3.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Kotak Mahindra 1,179.65 -47.35 -3.86
Adani Ports 362.00 -10.95 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,761.70 -42.90 -2.38
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...