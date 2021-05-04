Infosys to Hire 1,000 employees in UK; Fresh Graduates to get Chance

Infosys on Tuesday said that it will plans to hire 1,000 workers in the United Kingdom over the next three years to support the country’s economic recovery and growth.

The new hires will work in the digital space, including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open source technologies and enterprise services, to support some of the world’s largest organisations navigate their digital journeys, the company said.

Infosys said it will provide critical training and mentoring opportunities for the fresh hires. The new team members will join Infosys’ design studio in Shoreditch, its innovation centre in Canary Wharf and proximity centres in Nottingham and other client locations across the UK.

A large proportion of the workforce will be hired from recently graduated students from leading colleges and universities in the United Kingdom, Infosys said in a statement. “The company will also hire experienced professionals from technology and consulting with deep sector expertise who will be able to support local businesses in their digital journeys and lead a robust workforce for the future," it added.

Commenting on this move, Salil Parekh, chief executive officer, Infosys said, “Our commitment to the UK is to support both recovery and growth through digital acceleration, hiring new talent, and supporting the development and reskilling of existing talent to meet evolving economic demands."

“We continue to partner with universities across the UK to nurture the next generation of digital leaders and continually strive to close the skills gap, investing in a brighter future for everyone,” he added.

“This investment from Infosys is a vote of confidence in the UK

and its technology sector and will help that sector scale new heights – creating the jobs of the future. We need more firms like Infosys with a commitment to investing in people to help the UK build back better,” Boris Johnson, prime minister, United Kingdom said.

