Infosys to Invest Rs 100 Crore in Software Development Centre in Kolkata, Create 1,000 Jobs

India's second largest software services firm Infosys on Monday said it will set up a new software development centre in Kolkata with an investment of Rs 100 crore.The centre is expected to provide employment to about 1,000 engineers."As part of this project, spread over 50 acres, Infosys will invest approximately Rs 100 crore in the first phase of construction to build a 525,000 sq ft facility, in which the company will create employment for 1,000 engineers initially," Infosys said in a filing.The first phase of the project will be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining all statutory clearances, it added.The centre's foundation stone was laid by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub in Kolkata, where the project is located.Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh commended the chief minister for giving the company a unique opportunity to be a part of the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub project, and further strengthen its presence across the country.Last month, Infosys had said it will invest about Rs 750 crore in the first phase of its upcoming facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to build a 2.7 million sq ft facility that can accommodate a total staff strength of 5,000.The UP government has allocated 27.5 acres of land in Noida to the company for the project.