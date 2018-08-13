English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Infosys to Invest Rs 100 Crore in Software Development Centre in Kolkata, Create 1,000 Jobs
The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country's second-biggest software services exporter said.
(Image Credits: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India's second largest software services firm Infosys on Monday said it will set up a new software development centre in Kolkata with an investment of Rs 100 crore.
The centre is expected to provide employment to about 1,000 engineers.
"As part of this project, spread over 50 acres, Infosys will invest approximately Rs 100 crore in the first phase of construction to build a 525,000 sq ft facility, in which the company will create employment for 1,000 engineers initially," Infosys said in a filing.
The first phase of the project will be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining all statutory clearances, it added.
The centre's foundation stone was laid by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub in Kolkata, where the project is located.
Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh commended the chief minister for giving the company a unique opportunity to be a part of the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub project, and further strengthen its presence across the country.
Last month, Infosys had said it will invest about Rs 750 crore in the first phase of its upcoming facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to build a 2.7 million sq ft facility that can accommodate a total staff strength of 5,000.
The UP government has allocated 27.5 acres of land in Noida to the company for the project.
Also Watch
The centre is expected to provide employment to about 1,000 engineers.
"As part of this project, spread over 50 acres, Infosys will invest approximately Rs 100 crore in the first phase of construction to build a 525,000 sq ft facility, in which the company will create employment for 1,000 engineers initially," Infosys said in a filing.
The first phase of the project will be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining all statutory clearances, it added.
The centre's foundation stone was laid by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub in Kolkata, where the project is located.
Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh commended the chief minister for giving the company a unique opportunity to be a part of the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub project, and further strengthen its presence across the country.
Last month, Infosys had said it will invest about Rs 750 crore in the first phase of its upcoming facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to build a 2.7 million sq ft facility that can accommodate a total staff strength of 5,000.
The UP government has allocated 27.5 acres of land in Noida to the company for the project.
Also Watch
-
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|294.15
|-10.30
|-3.38
|TCS
|2,000.15
|+7.05
|+0.35
|Infosys
|1,408.75
|+23.30
|+1.68
|Apollo Hospital
|1,068.60
|+124.70
|+13.21
|Sun TV Network
|762.70
|-63.50
|-7.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,946.20
|-29.20
|-1.48
|TCS
|2,000.50
|+6.65
|+0.33
|SBI
|294.80
|-9.65
|-3.17
|Bharti Infratel
|285.80
|-3.00
|-1.04
|Tech Mahindra
|658.75
|+12.95
|+2.01
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|375.45
|+12.50
|+3.44
|Tech Mahindra
|659.95
|+14.00
|+2.17
|Sun Pharma
|563.90
|+9.90
|+1.79
|HCL Tech
|983.00
|+17.00
|+1.76
|Infosys
|1,408.75
|+23.30
|+1.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,409.45
|+24.25
|+1.75
|Sun Pharma
|562.75
|+9.15
|+1.65
|Wipro
|282.70
|+3.65
|+1.31
|Coal India
|279.25
|+3.25
|+1.18
|M&M
|954.05
|+9.05
|+0.96
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|379.70
|-21.90
|-5.45
|HPCL
|273.10
|-13.05
|-4.56
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,276.50
|-48.40
|-3.65
|IOC
|160.65
|-5.70
|-3.43
|SBI
|294.15
|-10.30
|-3.38
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shoe Dog: The First Steps of The Nike Shoe Tech we See Today
- Kajal Aggarwal's Kiki Challenge With Bellamkonda Sreenivas Shouldn't Be Missed; Watch Video
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
- Waris: Dre Russ, One Man Army Dealing in Astonishing Heroics
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...