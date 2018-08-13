GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Infosys to Invest Rs 100 Crore in Software Development Centre in Kolkata, Create 1,000 Jobs

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country's second-biggest software services exporter said.

Reuters

Updated:August 13, 2018, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Infosys to Invest Rs 100 Crore in Software Development Centre in Kolkata, Create 1,000 Jobs
(Image Credits: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India's second largest software services firm Infosys on Monday said it will set up a new software development centre in Kolkata with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The centre is expected to provide employment to about 1,000 engineers.

"As part of this project, spread over 50 acres, Infosys will invest approximately Rs 100 crore in the first phase of construction to build a 525,000 sq ft facility, in which the company will create employment for 1,000 engineers initially," Infosys said in a filing.

The first phase of the project will be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining all statutory clearances, it added.

The centre's foundation stone was laid by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub in Kolkata, where the project is located.

Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh commended the chief minister for giving the company a unique opportunity to be a part of the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub project, and further strengthen its presence across the country.

Last month, Infosys had said it will invest about Rs 750 crore in the first phase of its upcoming facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to build a 2.7 million sq ft facility that can accommodate a total staff strength of 5,000.

The UP government has allocated 27.5 acres of land in Noida to the company for the project.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,644.90 -224.33 ( -0.59%)

Nifty 50

11,355.75 -73.75 ( -0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 294.15 -10.30 -3.38
TCS 2,000.15 +7.05 +0.35
Infosys 1,408.75 +23.30 +1.68
Apollo Hospital 1,068.60 +124.70 +13.21
Sun TV Network 762.70 -63.50 -7.69
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,946.20 -29.20 -1.48
TCS 2,000.50 +6.65 +0.33
SBI 294.80 -9.65 -3.17
Bharti Infratel 285.80 -3.00 -1.04
Tech Mahindra 658.75 +12.95 +2.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 375.45 +12.50 +3.44
Tech Mahindra 659.95 +14.00 +2.17
Sun Pharma 563.90 +9.90 +1.79
HCL Tech 983.00 +17.00 +1.76
Infosys 1,408.75 +23.30 +1.68
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,409.45 +24.25 +1.75
Sun Pharma 562.75 +9.15 +1.65
Wipro 282.70 +3.65 +1.31
Coal India 279.25 +3.25 +1.18
M&M 954.05 +9.05 +0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 379.70 -21.90 -5.45
HPCL 273.10 -13.05 -4.56
Indiabulls Hsg 1,276.50 -48.40 -3.65
IOC 160.65 -5.70 -3.43
SBI 294.15 -10.30 -3.38
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 216.05 -7.60 -3.40
SBI 294.80 -9.65 -3.17
Yes Bank 371.10 -11.90 -3.11
ONGC 166.55 -2.70 -1.60
Axis Bank 605.30 -10.35 -1.68
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...