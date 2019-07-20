Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Initial Bids for Insolvent Jet Airways to End on August 3

Under the insolvency proceedings, Expression of Interest (EoI) for the airline can be submitted till August 3 and the list of prospective applicants would be issued on August 6.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Initial Bids for Insolvent Jet Airways to End on August 3
Image used for representation purpose.
Loading...

New Delhi: The insolvency professional managing the affairs of Jet Airways has sought initial bids for the bankrupt airline till August 3. The once-storied carrier shuttered its operations on April 17 and lenders moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover dues in June.

Under the insolvency proceedings, Expression of Interest (EoI) for the airline can be submitted till August 3 and the list of prospective applicants would be issued on August 6, according to a public notice.

The final applicants would be asked to submit their resolution plans by September 5. As per the notice, resolution plan would be submitted to the NCLT for approval on September 20. Claims worth Rs 24,887 crore have been received by the insolvency resolution professional.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,337.01 -560.45 ( -1.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,419.25 -177.65 ( -1.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 500.40 -13.69
Yes Bank 83.25 -2.97
Bajaj Finance 3,323.10 -4.17
ACC 1,543.65 -1.50
Reliance 1,249.00 -1.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Biocon 240.35 -8.63
Yes Bank 83.25 -2.97
RBL Bank 500.35 -13.71
ICICI Bank 410.10 -2.05
HDFC AMC 2,316.85 6.76
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.90 2.24
Titan Company 1,091.05 1.02
Coal India 221.90 0.73
TCS 2,076.95 0.53
BPCL 351.00 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.85 2.20
Coal India 221.95 0.68
TCS 2,076.95 0.55
ONGC 144.10 0.42
Power Grid Corp 205.90 0.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 571.30 -4.37
Bajaj Finance 3,323.10 -4.17
Eicher Motors 17,664.00 -4.03
Hero Motocorp 2,387.40 -3.71
Tata Motors 154.85 -3.67
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 571.35 -4.36
Bajaj Finance 3,322.05 -4.16
Tata Motors 154.80 -3.73
Hero Motocorp 2,387.65 -3.71
IndusInd Bank 1,421.45 -3.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram