1-MIN READ

Inovio to begin mid-to-late stage study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in September

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc expects its experimental COVID19 vaccine to enter midtolate stage study in September and secure U.S. emergency use authorization sometime in 2021, the U.S. vaccine developer said on Monday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 8:25 AM IST
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc expects its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to enter mid-to-late stage study in September and secure U.S. emergency use authorization sometime in 2021, the U.S. vaccine developer said on Monday.

The Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based company had previously said it would begin mid-stage human studies for the vaccine candidate, INO-4800, this summer.

Shares of the company were down 6% in trading after the bell.

Inovio is in active talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and awaits the agency’s approval to begin Phase 2/3 study in September, a company executive said during a post-earnings conference call.

The company in June reported encouraging results from an early stage human trial and received $71 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to scale up production of devices used to administer INO-4800.

Effective vaccines are seen as essential to controlling the pandemic that has claimed more than 731,700 lives worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

Many drugmakers, including Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and AstraZeneca Plc, are also in various stages of developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  Tags:
  • First Published: August 11, 2020, 8:25 AM IST
