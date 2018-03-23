English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
Insolvency Auction: Tata Steel Wins Bid for Bhushan Steel
Tata Steel said it has accepted the letter of intent (LoI) for BSL under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC).
Representative image
New Delhi: Tata Steel Ltd on Friday said it has won the bid to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Steel (BSL) in an insolvency auction.
In a statement, the company said it has been "declared as the successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors of Bhushan Steel Limited on March 22, 2018, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, including approval from the NCLT and the Competition Commission of India."
Tata Steel said it has accepted the letter of intent (LoI) for BSL under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC).
Also Watch
In a statement, the company said it has been "declared as the successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors of Bhushan Steel Limited on March 22, 2018, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, including approval from the NCLT and the Competition Commission of India."
Tata Steel said it has accepted the letter of intent (LoI) for BSL under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|893.85
|-14.30
|-1.57
|ICICI Bank
|275.30
|-7.95
|-2.81
|Axis Bank
|497.50
|-20.70
|-3.99
|Tata Steel
|556.90
|-24.00
|-4.13
|Infosys
|1,166.00
|+4.70
|+0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Piramal Enter
|2,380.60
|-97.05
|-3.92
|Axis Bank
|498.35
|-19.95
|-3.85
|Hero Motocorp
|3,388.50
|-66.35
|-1.92
|Tata Steel
|557.70
|-22.85
|-3.94
|BPCL
|411.50
|-3.10
|-0.75
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.05
|+5.85
|+1.75
|HCL Tech
|944.75
|+14.20
|+1.53
|Zee Entertain
|564.25
|+5.05
|+0.90
|Infosys
|1,165.80
|+4.50
|+0.39
|Power Grid Corp
|193.65
|+0.95
|+0.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,165.95
|+7.15
|+0.62
|NTPC
|171.00
|+0.50
|+0.29
|Asian Paints
|1,110.05
|+2.70
|+0.24
|Coal India
|269.70
|+0.70
|+0.26
|M&M
|731.50
|+1.70
|+0.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|206.15
|-10.65
|-4.91
|Vedanta
|277.80
|-14.00
|-4.80
|Tata Steel
|557.10
|-23.80
|-4.10
|Axis Bank
|497.45
|-20.75
|-4.00
|Yes Bank
|287.40
|-10.85
|-3.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|498.30
|-20.00
|-3.86
|Tata Steel
|557.70
|-22.85
|-3.94
|Yes Bank
|287.75
|-10.50
|-3.52
|Bajaj Auto
|2,756.00
|-86.05
|-3.03
|SBI
|234.30
|-7.30
|-3.02
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Refuses to Play Second Lead in Sushant Starrer? Here is the Truth!
- Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to Rekindle Relationship?
- Watch Sprint King Usain Bolt Begin Trial With Borussia Dortmund
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in a Budget of Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy