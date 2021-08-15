Instant e-PAN Download in 10 Minutes: Step-by-Step Process, Verification, Direct Link

Remember how getting any document from a government office was a big task? Well, now you won’t have to do that as you can register for many documents including PAN card online. In fact, the verification of PAN can also be done online. In order to do so all you have to do is visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ and search for ‘Verify Your PAN’ option on the homepage. After clicking on the option you will be asked to enter your PAN details like date of birth, mobile number and name.

In a recent social media post, the Income Tax department informed that applying for PAN has become very easy. Those who have an Aadhaar card and a registered mobile number can get their instant PAN or e-PAN in less than 10 minutes through the department’s official website. e-PAN is a digitally signed PAN card that is based on e-KYC data of the Aadhaar card. It must be noted only those who have a valid Aadhaar card can avail this facility. The e-PAN is issued in a PDF format. This method is not only time saving but is also environment friendly as there is no usage of plastic or paper.

For applying for your e-PAN follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: On the homepage you will see an option related to applying for e-PAN, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will see a hyperlink that reads, ‘Get New e-PAN’. Click it’

Step 4: A new page will open wherein you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number and date of birth. You will also get an OTP for verifying your details

Step 5: Once done hit the submit tab.

In order to check the status of your e-PAN or to download it follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the homepage of the website and click on the tab related to e-PAN

Step 2: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will see an option that reads ‘Check Status/ Download PAN’. Click it

Step 3: On a new page you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number. After you verify it with the OTP on your registered number you will know the status of your PAN

Step 4: If your e-PAN is ready, then you will be able to download the document

