Instant Credit Line Launched for Salaried Individuals, Starts from Rs 10,000. Details Here

CASHe, the leading digital lending platform announced an instant personal credit Line facility for its customers. The credit line starts from Rs 10,000 and goes up to Rs 4 lakh. For salaried individuals, CASHe s offering flexible loan tenure.

Users can borrow any amount from their sanctioned limit at any time. Based on each customer’s eligibility, the company approves a limit for users. The amount will be credited in their bank accounts instantly. There will be an interest on the amount borrowed by the customers with repayment tenure.

There is also an option of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) loan. For the this feature, CASHe has tied up with online shopping majors like Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Grofers, Big Basket, and Uber. The company will soon enlisting more merchants on the platform for BNPL loan facility.

“The newly launched Credit Line offering from CASHe is a strategic response to the customer’s ever-growing need to have an on-demand credit facility at their disposal as well as to provide them with anytime access to credit to shop across online platforms with its BNPL facility," the company said.

“Since our inception, CASHe has always been at the forefront to understand, innovate and fulfill customers’ expectations, demands and evolving needs. The Credit Line facility is one of the many successful value additions to our portfolio we have introduced," Yogi Sadana, chief executive officer of CASHe said.

“CASHe’s credit line was designed with an aim to solve customers’ problem by providing them with access to credit and by solving their need for having liquidity on the spot. I am also pleased with our in-house Development and Engineering team who worked diligently to get this product out in a short time frame with all the features and functionalities that a new age tech-enabled financial services company is expected to deliver,” he concluded.

CASHe is India’s fastest growing app-only lending company that provides immediate short-term personal loans to young professionals. Over the past year, CASHe has expanded its retail credit portfolio. “The company expects to play a significant role in advancing financial inclusion with its alternate credit scoring platform “Social Loan Quotient” and will make further efforts to make credit more accessible to the credit-starved and underserved millennials of India," CASHe said in a release.

