Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

'Integrity of Constitution Has to be Preserved Against Hasty Changes': HDFC Chairman Parekh

In the remarks, which come amid the Citizenship Amendment Act ptotests, and six months after the controversial changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir, Deepak Parekh also said fundamental rights of people need to be protected.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Integrity of Constitution Has to be Preserved Against Hasty Changes': HDFC Chairman Parekh
File photo of Deepak Parekh. (Twitter/ @CNBCTV18Live)

Mumbai: Mortgage lender HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh on Thursday said integrity of the Constitution has to be preserved against any ill-conceived changes and asserted that fundamental rights cannot be curtailed or abrogated.

Parekh made the remarks while reading out his vote of thanks at the Nani Palkhivala's Memorial Lecture here and said that he finds a few of Palkhivala's thoughts written over 50 years ago "starkly relevant" to the present time. The remarks from the veteran businessman come amid protests against the passage of amendments to the Citizenship Act, which critics say is against the basic principles of the Constitution.

"The great makers of our Constitution clearly intended that the integrity of the Constitution should be preserved against any hasty or ill-conceived changes," Parekh said.

In the remarks, which also come six months after the controversial changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir through abrogation of the provisions of the Article 370, Parekh said fundamental rights of people need to be protected. "(with) the growing powers of the government all over the world, it is eminently desirable for any democracy to have fundamental rights which cannot be curtailed or abrogated," he said.

Parekh said a towering personality's values, beliefs and righteousness leave an indelible mark on history and hinted that the same has been Palkhivala's contribution to us.

It can be noted that civil liberties and free markerts were very dear to the late Palkhivala and he is credited for leading the legal effort which resulted in a landmark Supreme Court judgement making it impossible for Parliament to change the basic structure of the Constitution through legislative amendments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,987.00 1.68
Reliance 1,575.00 2.43
Vodafone Idea 4.69 -22.22
Bharti Airtel 501.80 5.85
SBI 320.75 -0.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 501.80 5.85
Reliance 1,575.00 2.43
Hero Motocorp 2,460.75 1.13
Tata Motors 198.90 0.71
Nestle 15,425.00 0.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,355.85 -2.22
HDFC 2,459.05 -0.93
SBI 320.75 -0.77
HDFC Bank 1,277.60 -0.78
Asian Paints 1,821.00 -0.76
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram