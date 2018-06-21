GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns Over Relationship With Employee

Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan will serve as interim chief executive while the company searches for a replacement.

AFP

Updated:June 21, 2018, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns Over Relationship With Employee
Brian Krzanich quit after the company learned of a consensual relationship that he had with an employee. (AP Photo)
New York: Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich has resigned over a "past consensual relationship" with an employee that violated a company non-fraternization policy, the technology company announced Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan will serve as interim chief executive while the company searches for a replacement.

A leader in data storage, Intel said it has "a robust succession planning process in place" and was looking at both internally and externally for candidates. The company has also retained an executive search firm to help locate candidates.

"The board believes strongly in Intel's strategy and we are confident in Bob Swan's ability to lead the company as we conduct a robust search for our next CEO," said Intel Chairman Andy Bryant.

The company, which has been transitioning to cloud computing-oriented businesses amid a decline in personal computing, projected second-quarter revenue of about $16.9 billion and earnings of 99 cents per share. Both were well above analyst expectations.

"Intel's transformation to a data-centric company is well under way and our team is producing great products, excellent growth and outstanding financial results," Swan said. "I look forward to Intel continuing to win in the marketplace."

Intel's revenues in 2017 were $62.8 billion and it had 102,700 employees at the end of the year.

A Dow member, Intel rose 2.2 percent to $54.64 in pre-market trading.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,432.39 -114.94 ( -0.32%)

Nifty 50

10,741.10 -30.95 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,031.95 +12.70 +1.25
ICICI Bank 297.95 +4.75 +1.62
HDFC Bank 2,057.60 +1.45 +0.07
HDFC 1,858.90 +11.90 +0.64
TCS 1,819.35 -3.10 -0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 366.85 +0.85 +0.23
Zee Entertain 563.80 +2.90 +0.52
Infibeam Incorp 154.70 -0.60 -0.39
Reliance 1,032.35 +12.40 +1.22
Vardhman Text 1,212.00 +6.90 +0.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 170.25 +4.85 +2.93
BPCL 421.95 +11.25 +2.74
HPCL 315.20 +7.30 +2.37
ICICI Bank 297.95 +4.75 +1.62
Reliance 1,031.95 +12.70 +1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 297.55 +4.30 +1.47
Reliance 1,032.35 +12.40 +1.22
HDFC 1,853.00 +6.45 +0.35
Tata Motors 306.55 +0.95 +0.31
Infosys 1,246.35 +3.00 +0.24
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 883.60 -20.80 -2.30
Titan Company 868.40 -19.95 -2.25
Dr Reddys Labs 2,316.40 -51.35 -2.17
Bharti Infratel 279.60 -5.70 -2.00
ONGC 159.70 -3.05 -1.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 883.60 -19.05 -2.11
ONGC 159.70 -3.10 -1.90
Power Grid Corp 195.85 -3.75 -1.88
Sun Pharma 554.60 -9.40 -1.67
SBI 268.70 -4.55 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You