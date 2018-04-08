English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Inter-discom Power Transfer to Ensure Fewer Blackouts in Delhi
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, the power regulator for the national capital, has issued a detailed order on allocation of power among the discoms -- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).
In this file photo, a man is silhouetted against the backdrop of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) as overhead power cables are seen in the old quarters of Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
New Delhi: Delhiites can expect fewer power cuts this summer, as power distribution companies have agreed to meet deficit in certain slots through inter-discom transfers, a Delhi government official has said.
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, the power regulator for the national capital, has issued a detailed order on allocation of power among the discoms -- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).
The DERC order said that it was observed during the summers preparedness meetings that the national capital as a whole is power surplus during April to September, however, there is shortage of power with individual discoms during few hours of certain fortnights.
"The discoms have agreed to manage deficit of power in specific slots among themselves by trading through inter discom transfer (IDT) and assured that there would not be shortage of power during summers of 2018-19," it said.
The official said the arrangement will also help discoms save expenses on short-term power purchase the bill for which is ultimately passed on to the consumers.
As per the DERC Regulations, 2017, the Commission can reassign the allocation of power among the distribution licensees out of the overall power portfolio allocated to the National Capital Territory of Delhi by Ministry of Power to adjust the gap in power purchase cost.
According to the DERC order 10 MW power from Aravali Jhajjhar Plant has been allocated to BRPL from BYPL, and 10 MW each of Dadri-I and Dadri-II plants is being allocated to TPDDL from BYPL, from April 1.
Also, 100 per cent share of BYPL from the Narora plant (12 MW) and Rihand I (25 MW) is allocated to BRPL from April 1.
For the period between May to October this year, 50 per cent share of TPDDL from the Sasan plant will be allocated to BYPL. And for the period from November, 2018 to March, 2019, 80 per cent share of TPDDL from Sasan plant UMPP (Ultra Mega Power Projects) will be allocated to the BYPL, the order stated.
Also Watch
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, the power regulator for the national capital, has issued a detailed order on allocation of power among the discoms -- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).
The DERC order said that it was observed during the summers preparedness meetings that the national capital as a whole is power surplus during April to September, however, there is shortage of power with individual discoms during few hours of certain fortnights.
"The discoms have agreed to manage deficit of power in specific slots among themselves by trading through inter discom transfer (IDT) and assured that there would not be shortage of power during summers of 2018-19," it said.
The official said the arrangement will also help discoms save expenses on short-term power purchase the bill for which is ultimately passed on to the consumers.
As per the DERC Regulations, 2017, the Commission can reassign the allocation of power among the distribution licensees out of the overall power portfolio allocated to the National Capital Territory of Delhi by Ministry of Power to adjust the gap in power purchase cost.
According to the DERC order 10 MW power from Aravali Jhajjhar Plant has been allocated to BRPL from BYPL, and 10 MW each of Dadri-I and Dadri-II plants is being allocated to TPDDL from BYPL, from April 1.
Also, 100 per cent share of BYPL from the Narora plant (12 MW) and Rihand I (25 MW) is allocated to BRPL from April 1.
For the period between May to October this year, 50 per cent share of TPDDL from the Sasan plant will be allocated to BYPL. And for the period from November, 2018 to March, 2019, 80 per cent share of TPDDL from Sasan plant UMPP (Ultra Mega Power Projects) will be allocated to the BYPL, the order stated.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.65
|+2.00
|+0.72
|SBI
|259.70
|+0.40
|+0.15
|HDFC
|1,829.00
|+4.55
|+0.25
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Canara Bank
|285.90
|+2.80
|+0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Magma Fincorp
|162.95
|-1.85
|-1.12
|AIA Engineering
|1,400.60
|-47.45
|-3.28
|Grasim
|1,084.20
|-11.15
|-1.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,124.20
|+14.75
|+0.70
|SBI
|259.80
|+1.40
|+0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|809.05
|+22.35
|+2.84
|BPCL
|433.95
|+11.50
|+2.72
|Titan Company
|940.30
|+20.25
|+2.20
|HPCL
|353.95
|+5.60
|+1.61
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.60
|+2.70
|+0.97
|Tata Steel
|586.35
|+5.35
|+0.92
|Sun Pharma
|512.40
|+4.60
|+0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,207.85
|+79.90
|+0.88
|Adani Ports
|378.30
|+3.05
|+0.81
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|384.95
|-8.95
|-2.27
|Infosys
|1,127.00
|-20.55
|-1.79
|Vedanta
|285.05
|-4.85
|-1.67
|HCL Tech
|952.65
|-9.40
|-0.98
|Larsen
|1,316.55
|-12.25
|-0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|385.40
|-8.55
|-2.17
|Infosys
|1,129.30
|-15.70
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,311.10
|-17.45
|-1.31
|Bajaj Auto
|2,783.05
|-27.50
|-0.98
|Axis Bank
|500.70
|-2.45
|-0.49
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|7
|2
|3
|12
|1
|Australia
|31
|25
|28
|84
|2
|England
|19
|19
|9
|47
|3
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|7
|10
|23
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Singapore
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Truth is Manu Never Returned Without Medal, Says Proud Father
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking