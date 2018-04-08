Inter-discom Power Transfer to Ensure Fewer Blackouts in Delhi

: Delhiites can expect fewer power cuts this summer, as power distribution companies have agreed to meet deficit in certain slots through inter-discom transfers, a Delhi government official has said.The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, the power regulator for the national capital, has issued a detailed order on allocation of power among the discoms -- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).The DERC order said that it was observed during the summers preparedness meetings that the national capital as a whole is power surplus during April to September, however, there is shortage of power with individual discoms during few hours of certain fortnights."The discoms have agreed to manage deficit of power in specific slots among themselves by trading through inter discom transfer (IDT) and assured that there would not be shortage of power during summers of 2018-19," it said.The official said the arrangement will also help discoms save expenses on short-term power purchase the bill for which is ultimately passed on to the consumers.As per the DERC Regulations, 2017, the Commission can reassign the allocation of power among the distribution licensees out of the overall power portfolio allocated to the National Capital Territory of Delhi by Ministry of Power to adjust the gap in power purchase cost.According to the DERC order 10 MW power from Aravali Jhajjhar Plant has been allocated to BRPL from BYPL, and 10 MW each of Dadri-I and Dadri-II plants is being allocated to TPDDL from BYPL, from April 1.Also, 100 per cent share of BYPL from the Narora plant (12 MW) and Rihand I (25 MW) is allocated to BRPL from April 1.For the period between May to October this year, 50 per cent share of TPDDL from the Sasan plant will be allocated to BYPL. And for the period from November, 2018 to March, 2019, 80 per cent share of TPDDL from Sasan plant UMPP (Ultra Mega Power Projects) will be allocated to the BYPL, the order stated.