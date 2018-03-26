GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Interest Rate of PPF, Other Small Saving Schemes Will Not Go Up Soon, Hints Govt

Government fixes every quarter interest rates of small savings schemes like PPF, NSC, senior citizen savings scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2018, 8:59 PM IST
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The finance ministry today indicated that the interest rate on small savings schemes may not go up in the next quarter.

Government fixes every quarter interest rates of small savings schemes like PPF, NSC, senior citizen savings scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme.

When asked whether the rising bond yield could prompt the government to raise interest rates on small savings schemes from April 1, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, "No, not in this quarter."

Since 2016, the government has linked the small savings deposit rate with the benchmark Government Securities (G-Sec) rate.

For the January-March quarter, the government had reduced interest rates on such schemes by 0.2 percentage points.

Accordingly PPF and NSC fetch a lower annual rate of 7.6 per cent, while KVP gives 7.3 per cent yield. The girl child savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi, offers 8.1 per cent annually.

Term deposits of 1-5 years have a lower interest rate of 6.6-7.4 per cent to be paid quarterly, while the five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 6.9 per cent.

