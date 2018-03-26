English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Interest Rate of PPF, Other Small Saving Schemes Will Not Go Up Soon, Hints Govt
Government fixes every quarter interest rates of small savings schemes like PPF, NSC, senior citizen savings scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The finance ministry today indicated that the interest rate on small savings schemes may not go up in the next quarter.
Government fixes every quarter interest rates of small savings schemes like PPF, NSC, senior citizen savings scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme.
When asked whether the rising bond yield could prompt the government to raise interest rates on small savings schemes from April 1, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, "No, not in this quarter."
Since 2016, the government has linked the small savings deposit rate with the benchmark Government Securities (G-Sec) rate.
For the January-March quarter, the government had reduced interest rates on such schemes by 0.2 percentage points.
Accordingly PPF and NSC fetch a lower annual rate of 7.6 per cent, while KVP gives 7.3 per cent yield. The girl child savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi, offers 8.1 per cent annually.
Term deposits of 1-5 years have a lower interest rate of 6.6-7.4 per cent to be paid quarterly, while the five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 6.9 per cent.
Also Watch
Government fixes every quarter interest rates of small savings schemes like PPF, NSC, senior citizen savings scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme.
When asked whether the rising bond yield could prompt the government to raise interest rates on small savings schemes from April 1, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, "No, not in this quarter."
Since 2016, the government has linked the small savings deposit rate with the benchmark Government Securities (G-Sec) rate.
For the January-March quarter, the government had reduced interest rates on such schemes by 0.2 percentage points.
Accordingly PPF and NSC fetch a lower annual rate of 7.6 per cent, while KVP gives 7.3 per cent yield. The girl child savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi, offers 8.1 per cent annually.
Term deposits of 1-5 years have a lower interest rate of 6.6-7.4 per cent to be paid quarterly, while the five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 6.9 per cent.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,039.35
|+0.55
|+0.05
|SBI
|246.50
|+11.70
|+4.98
|Yes Bank
|303.35
|+16.70
|+5.83
|ICICI Bank
|281.65
|+6.10
|+2.21
|Tata Steel
|581.55
|+15.05
|+2.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Gujarat Gas
|827.85
|-2.90
|-0.35
|HDFC
|1,832.60
|+47.45
|+2.66
|Guj Alkali
|712.00
|+5.80
|+0.82
|Aarti Ind
|1,085.00
|+28.00
|+2.65
|Panacea Biotec
|285.95
|+24.95
|+9.56
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|303.35
|+16.70
|+5.83
|SBI
|246.50
|+11.70
|+4.98
|Bajaj Finance
|1,741.60
|+56.30
|+3.34
|Zee Entertain
|585.85
|+16.45
|+2.89
|HDFC Bank
|1,893.45
|+51.90
|+2.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|302.95
|+16.25
|+5.67
|SBI
|246.35
|+11.75
|+5.01
|HDFC Bank
|1,893.15
|+53.55
|+2.91
|Tata Steel
|582.45
|+15.85
|+2.80
|HDFC
|1,832.60
|+47.45
|+2.66
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|274.00
|-10.65
|-3.74
|GAIL
|425.15
|-14.45
|-3.29
|HPCL
|333.30
|-5.70
|-1.68
|Infosys
|1,155.25
|-12.35
|-1.06
|IOC
|167.20
|-1.65
|-0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|273.90
|-11.30
|-3.96
|Infosys
|1,154.30
|-13.15
|-1.13
|Tata Motors (D)
|185.75
|-0.90
|-0.48
|TCS
|2,813.05
|-3.40
|-0.12
|NTPC
|171.00
|+0.85
|+0.50
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review – Final Report
- Sanyukta Kaza On Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and Editing For Digital Platforms