InterGlobe Aviation Chairman Devadas Mallya Passes Away
He had also served as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the country's largest airline IndiGo, Sunday said its Chairman Devadas Mallya Mangalore passed away in the morning.
He was also a Non Executive Independent Director.
In a filing to the BSE, InterGlobe Aviation informed about the "sad and sudden demise of Devadas Mallya Mangalore, Chairman and Non Executive Independent Director of the company, today morning".
He had served as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra.
Mallya's sudden demise is an irreparable loss to the company and all the directors and employees of the company convey their deepest condolences to his family, it added.
Other board members of InterGlobe Aviation include promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, Non Executive Independent Director Anupam Khanna and Non Executive Director Rohini Bhatia.
