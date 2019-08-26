InterGlobe Aviation Shares Surge Over 2% Ahead of its General Meeting

New Delhi: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, rose by over 2 per cent on Monday, a day ahead of its annual general meeting.

The stock gained 2.29 per cent to close at Rs 1,682.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.44 per cent to Rs 1,685.

On the NSE, shares rose by 2.33 per cent to close at Rs 1,684.

"The 16th annual general meeting (AGM) of the members of the company is scheduled to be held at 10.00 am on August 27, 2019," InterGlobe Aviation had informed in a BSE filing on August 2.

The annual shareholders' meet comes at a time when IndiGo promoters -- Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia -- are locked in a bitter battle over alleged corporate governance lapses.

The company, which got listed in 2015, has come under regulatory lens following a complaint by Gangwal about alleged corporate governance lapses.

On July 19, InterGlobe Aviation posted its highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,203.14 crore for the three months ended June 30.

