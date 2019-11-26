InterGlobe Aviation Shares Tank Over 4 Percent After DGCA Directive
The scrip of budget carrier IndiGo's parent tanked 4.23 per cent to Rs 1,389 on the BSE. At the NSE, it declined 4.25 per cent to Rs 1,388.50.
File photo of president of InterGlobe Aviation Limited Aditya Ghosh. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday dropped over 4 per cent after the DGCA instructed IndiGo to ground an old A320 neo family aircraft with an unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine for every new A320 neo plane added to its fleet.
The scrip of budget carrier IndiGo's parent tanked 4.23 per cent to Rs 1,389 on the BSE. At the NSE, it declined 4.25 per cent to Rs 1,388.50.
The DGCA on Monday instructed IndiGo to ground an old A320 neo family aircraft with an unmodified PW engine for every new A320 neo plane added to its fleet to prevent large-scale cancellation of flights from January 31 onwards.
The aviation regulator issued the directions in view of the January 31 deadline given by it to IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines on its 97 A320 neo family aircraft or face grounding of planes.
The PW engine-powered A320 neo planes in the fleets of IndiGo and GoAir have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016.
Efforts undertaken by IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines on its 97 A320 neo family aircraft by January 31 next year — as per the previous instructions of the DGCA — do not "instill enough confidence with regard to the timely completion of the said task", said a senior official of DGCA.
The regulator was afraid that from January 31 onwards, it would have to ground many IndiGo planes as they would be left with unmodified PW engines, leading to multiple flight cancellations across the country, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|508.95
|2.24
|Zee Entertain
|318.50
|-7.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|260.05
|0.23
|Yes Bank
|64.90
|1.80
|Tata Steel
|423.15
|0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|260.25
|0.21
|Yes Bank
|64.90
|1.88
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-7.35
|Sun Pharma
|450.70
|-1.75
|Tata Steel
|423.10
|0.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|508.95
|2.24
|GAIL
|124.95
|2.33
|Yes Bank
|64.90
|1.80
|ONGC
|132.50
|1.18
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,956.70
|1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|64.90
|1.88
|ICICI Bank
|508.70
|2.14
|ONGC
|132.50
|1.22
|Tata Steel
|423.10
|0.85
|HDFC
|2,314.65
|0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|318.50
|-7.36
|Bharti Infratel
|233.25
|-6.76
|Grasim
|793.00
|-3.63
|Bharti Airtel
|434.30
|-3.79
|JSW Steel
|253.25
|-2.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|434.25
|-3.78
|TML-D
|74.85
|-1.58
|Power Grid Corp
|195.70
|-1.56
|Sun Pharma
|450.70
|-1.75
|Larsen
|1,363.85
|-1.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers
- Chris Hemsworth Hints at Thor's Drastic Transformation in Love and Thunder Post Avengers Endgame
- PUBG Mobile Death Race Mode: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Amazon Confuses Sarcastic Tweet on Maharashtra Turmoil for Customer Complaint, Deletes it Later