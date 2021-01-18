InterGlobe Aviation, Wipro, Banking Stocks: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The Indian stock market fell sharply on January 15 due to the weak global cues. Following the same trend, the market indices on Monday (January 18) might open with lower points as the SGX Nifty indicated a negative opening for the domestic market by trading 56.00 points or 0.39 percent lower at 14,403.00.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 49,034.67 witnessing a decline of 549.49 points or 1.11 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 14,433.70 after a fall of 161.90 points or 1.11 percent.

Top stocks to look for the first day of the week are:

InterGlobe Aviation: As per the data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week, the domestic air traffic slipped to 7 year low in 2020. As per the data, IndiGo held the market share of 53.9 percent in December.

SpiceJet: The company’s market share stood at 13.0 percent in December 2020, reported the data released by DGCA.

Wipro: The company on Saturday said that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has selected it as a strategic technology services partner to establish its first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad. The IT services major also completed its buyback programme of Rs 9,500 shares on Saturday.

Banking Stocks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that bank loan growth hit a nine month high of 6.7 percent for the week ended January 1. In April 2020, bank credit growth was at 6.8 percent.

Vedanta: The company has launched a voluntary open offer for acquisition of over 37.17 crore shares. It will open on March 4 and close on March 18, 2021.

BEML: Country's first indigenously designed and developed Driverless Metro Car was unveiled by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday at the BEML manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Piramal Enterprises, DHFL: Piramal Enterprises has emerged as the winning bidder for Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

Mindtree: The company will announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, January 18.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company will release its December quarter results on January 18.

IndiaMART InterMESH: The company will also announce its quarterly earnings on January 18.