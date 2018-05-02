English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
InterGlobe Aviation's Shares Fall Over 4%; Mcap Declines Rs 1,977 Crore
The stock also witnessed selling pressure as Sebi is examining the sharp plunge in the shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, hours before it announced the resignation of its president Aditya Ghosh.
InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of no-frills airline IndiGo. (File photo)
New Delhi: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation witnessed volatility for the second straight session on Wednesday, falling over 4 per cent following the abrupt exit of Aditya Ghosh as the president of IndiGo Airlines.
The stock also witnessed selling pressure as Sebi is examining the sharp plunge in the shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, hours before it announced the resignation of its president Aditya Ghosh.
During the morning trade, shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell ahead of the announcement of its March quarter earnings.
The stock fell by 3.68 per cent to end at Rs 1,348.25 on BSE. During the day, it lost 4.61 per cent to Rs 1,335.05.
At NSE, shares of the company slipped 4.27 per cent to settle at Rs 1,342.85.
The company's market valuation fell by Rs 1,977.35 crore to Rs 51,827.65 crore.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is probing a more than 6 per cent plunge in the country's largest domestic carrier's share price on April 27, officials said.
On April 27, the company had said that Ghosh would step down as President and Whole Time Director.
Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation today posted a 73 per cent decline in profit at Rs 117.96 crore in the three months ended March 2018, as higher fuel expenses crimped the bottom line. The results were announced post market hours today.
Meanwhile, shares of Jet Airways also saw a weak trend, plunging 7.64 per cent to Rs 592.90 at close on BSE. During the day, it slumped 9 per cent to Rs 583.55.
Also Watch
The stock also witnessed selling pressure as Sebi is examining the sharp plunge in the shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, hours before it announced the resignation of its president Aditya Ghosh.
During the morning trade, shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell ahead of the announcement of its March quarter earnings.
The stock fell by 3.68 per cent to end at Rs 1,348.25 on BSE. During the day, it lost 4.61 per cent to Rs 1,335.05.
At NSE, shares of the company slipped 4.27 per cent to settle at Rs 1,342.85.
The company's market valuation fell by Rs 1,977.35 crore to Rs 51,827.65 crore.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is probing a more than 6 per cent plunge in the country's largest domestic carrier's share price on April 27, officials said.
On April 27, the company had said that Ghosh would step down as President and Whole Time Director.
Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation today posted a 73 per cent decline in profit at Rs 117.96 crore in the three months ended March 2018, as higher fuel expenses crimped the bottom line. The results were announced post market hours today.
Meanwhile, shares of Jet Airways also saw a weak trend, plunging 7.64 per cent to Rs 592.90 at close on BSE. During the day, it slumped 9 per cent to Rs 583.55.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|110.65
|-33.85
|-23.43
|Axis Bank
|523.75
|+6.45
|+1.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,256.85
|+45.75
|+3.78
|HDFC
|1,910.60
|+27.35
|+1.45
|Dewan Housing
|648.45
|+7.45
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|110.65
|-34.35
|-23.69
|Indiabulls Vent
|512.00
|+29.75
|+6.17
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,257.25
|+46.90
|+3.87
|Dewan Housing
|648.65
|+8.05
|+1.26
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,752.90
|-69.90
|-0.79
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,256.85
|+45.75
|+3.78
|ITC
|287.25
|+5.80
|+2.06
|Asian Paints
|1,222.30
|+20.60
|+1.71
|HDFC
|1,910.60
|+27.35
|+1.45
|Zee Entertain
|596.30
|+8.25
|+1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,257.25
|+46.90
|+3.87
|ITC
|287.15
|+5.70
|+2.03
|Asian Paints
|1,221.75
|+21.60
|+1.80
|HDFC
|1,910.50
|+25.85
|+1.37
|HDFC Bank
|1,970.35
|+25.75
|+1.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|283.40
|-15.00
|-5.03
|HCL Tech
|1,000.50
|-52.25
|-4.96
|Tata Steel
|574.50
|-20.45
|-3.44
|Hindalco
|228.05
|-7.60
|-3.23
|ICICI Bank
|276.90
|-7.30
|-2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|575.05
|-19.65
|-3.30
|ICICI Bank
|277.10
|-7.35
|-2.58
|HUL
|1,471.50
|-37.55
|-2.49
|Sun Pharma
|515.55
|-12.60
|-2.39
|SBI
|240.65
|-5.65
|-2.29
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team