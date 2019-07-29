Take the pledge to vote

Introducing Moneycontrol Pro: Markets Data, Equity Analysis, Investment Ideas and More

Moneycontrol Pro offers subscribers curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and actionable investment ideas.

Moneycontrol.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
Introducing Moneycontrol Pro: Markets Data, Equity Analysis, Investment Ideas and More
Within a quarter of its soft launch, Moneycontrol Pro has seen a 50 percent growth in subscribers on the back of a strong value proposition.
Loading...

Moneycontrol Pro is the premium subscription service from Moneycontrol, part of the Network18 Group.

Why MC Pro? We believe that in an environment where there is an information overload, a discerning investor needs not just actionable investment ideas, but also other elements that go into making an informed decision.

Moneycontrol Pro (which works as an in-app purchase and is also available on non-app platforms) offers subscribers curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and actionable investment ideas.

Our editors parse news, trends and data to bring you daily insights and opinion for you to stay on top of the game.

We write on the economy, business, politics and policy and more importantly, add value by writing on the intersection of these topics.

Features of Moneycontrol Pro

*On the mobile app, Pro subscribers get an ad-free experience which promises more room for data on the mobile screen with faster load times. Stock prices are also refreshed faster on the app.

*Investment ideas from our in-house equity research team and technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts

*Sharp commentary and opinion that will decode the news across markets, politics, policy and business.

* Exclusive access to blogs written by high net worth individuals (HNIs) and market gurus, whose life and market lessons we would all love to emulate and help us make better investment decisions.

*Pro subscribers will also be able to participate in periodic chats with market experts and editors, and also correspond through emails.

We have attractive offers for those looking to subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro. Now, get a Moneycontro Pro annual subscription for Rs 289 only using the coupon code: FREEDOM. For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.

