Invest in Atal Pension Yojana For Guaranteed and Safe Returns at 60; Know More

A secured and guaranteed retirement after 60 is a dream for us all. We come across various investment schemes with varying return values. One such investment scheme backed by the Government of India and administered by the PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) is Atal Pension Yojana.

Atal Pension Yojana is a government scheme, which offers a monthly pension of Rs 1000 to 5,000 maximum as per your age. The scheme is guaranteed and has a safe return. It is open to all categories of Indian people between 18-40 years. Investors will receive the pension amount after the age of 60 years. The applicant must have a savings account in a bank or at the post office.

