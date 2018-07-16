Investment in Modern Industry Only Way to Tackle Unemployment, Says CMIE Chief

With India staring at worsening employment conditions, Mahesh Vyas, managing director and chief executive officer of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) says the number of jobs can only go up if investments in modern industries are significantly increased."The investment climate has been very weak for many years now. This is the biggest problem," said Vyas.As of now, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy happens to be the only organisation to come up with a comprehensive unemployment data on India.Speaking to News18, he also elaborated on the immediate needs for the Indian economy in terms of employment.I do not know what you mean when you say that employment conditions have improved in India. In June 2018, the unemployment rate was 5.67 percent, which is higher than the 5.29 percent in May, which is not an improvement. The unemployment rate has been around 5-6 percent which is just about okay. But, the employment rate (40-41 percent) and the labour participation rate (42-43 percent) are too low. These need to improve to their levels of at least a couple of years ago before we can say that the employment conditions are improving.The investment climate has been very weak for many years now. This is the biggest problem.Growth has been largely jobless. Partly this is structural as people move out of agriculture in greater numbers than industry and services are able to absorb them. So, while the relatively more efficient industry and services sectors do absorb labour, since agriculture releases many more, the net result is jobless (or nearly jobless) growth. The solution is in greater investments into industry, infrastructure and modern services so that it can absorb a lot more of the labour released by the agricultural sector.Most of our jobs, about 80 percent of the jobs are in the informal sector. The government has provided some incentives for people to move formal jobs by funding contributions to the employee provident fund for the initial years of new employment. These could help. But, the real solution is in large-scale investments into modern industries that provide meaningful jobs, not just pizza or grocery delivery boys.Retail seems to be the greatest job absorber currently. The construction industry has a great potential as a jobs provider. Teaching has a large potential as well.CMIE is doing it. So, India does have a monthly unemployment rate data. In fact, a lot more than just an unemployment rate. It produces the labour participation rate, employment rate and provides these by gender, region, etc. If your question meant what stops the government from doing it, I think there is a need for change in the mindset. Government has done things in a particular way. There is a need to see things radically differently and possibly learn from others experiences or better still collaborate.India's has been a services-led growth. It will remain this way for a long time.