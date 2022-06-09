Investment of Rs 7,243 Crore Done Under Fishery Scheme PMMSY; Govt Launches Dashboard

The government on Thursday said project investment of Rs 7,242.90 crore has been made in last two years under Padhan Mantri Matsya Samapada Yojana (PMMSY), while announcing the launch of a dashboard of this flagship scheme. PMMSY, launched in May 2020, is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore for its implementation during a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

“Till date, a total project investment of Rs 7,242.90 crore (FY 2020-22) has been done under PMMSY,” an official statement said. Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala unveiled the dashboard recently keeping in view the vast scope of PMMSY, it said.

A Management Information System (MIS) dashboard for PMMSY has been put in place for aggregating information on one platform. The dashboard aims at effective monitoring of PMMSY activities and their progress in all participating states. It also helps strategically utilise the information for informed decision making.

As the data is fed into the MIS system at district level by each participating states/union territories, the platform is a true indicator of PMMSY’s progress, it said. The information is further used for coordination, gap analysis and requirement to take corrective actions.

With many other technological development activities in pipeline for MIS dashboard improvement, the Department of Fisheries and PMC (project management consultant) team has been simultaneously making efforts for onboarding all states/UTs through hands-on training on the platform and creating awareness, the statement added.

