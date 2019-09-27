Investment Proposals Worth Rs 2,435 Crore Approved by Odisha Govt, To Employ Thousands

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has approved investment proposals worth Rs 2,435 crore in different sectors which would provide direct employment to 5,432 people in the state, an official said.

The investment projects were approved at the State Level Single Window Authority (SLSWA) meeting chaired by chief secretary A K Tripathy on Thursday, the official said.

The projects were approved in food processing, chemicals, metal, infrastructure, power, renewable energy and downstream sectors.

The chief secretary directed state government officials to make proper assessment of the land and water requirement of the proposed projects and facilitate them for early grounding.

The proposal of Ion Exchange Limited for setting up a manufacturing plant of anion and resin at Paradip with an investment of Rs 166 crore and creation of employment for 125 people got the approval of the SLSWA.

The Highland Agro project to set up a shrimp processing and cold chain unit at Gadabhanga of Balasore district at an investment of Rs 53.08 crore which would provide employment to 445 people also got the nod in the meeting.

The proposal of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited to set up a steel pipe manufacturing unit at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 156 crore was also approved. This project will create employment for 183 people.

Similarly, the proposal of Metaliks Limited to set up iron pipe plant at Kalinganagar with an investment of Rs 504 crore and employment potential for 2,181 people has been approved.

Beekay Steel Industries Limited's proposed Rs 196 crore steel billet manufacturing unit at Kalinganagar also got the approval. This unit will create employment oppurtunities for 506 people.

The proposal of Kamaljit Singh Ahluwalia for expansion of its existing 0.1 mtpa steel plant to 0.2 mtpa capacity at Barpada in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 593.67 crore and employment potential of 1,274 people also got approval of the SLSWA.

Other projects which got the nod were: Suraj Products Limited's expansion of its existing steel plant capacity by addition of steel melting shop and rolling mill at Barpali in Sundergarh district at an investment of Rs 50.25 crore, TM International Logistics' Logistics Park at Kalinganagar with an investment of Rs 168 crore.

The Aditya Birla Renewable Limited's Rs 352.50 crore project to set up a solar power plant of 75 MW capacity at Boudh, Bargarh and Bolangir districts also got the approval at the SLSWA meeting.

The proposal of NHPC to set up a 40 MW solar power plant in Ganjam district with a total investment of Rs 196.07 crore and job opportunity for 67 people also got the nod of the state government.

