BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Investor Wealth Jumps Rs 7.68 Lakh Crore in Four Days of Market Rally

File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Reuters)

File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 997.46 points, or 3.05 per cent, higher at 33,717.62.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
Share this:

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally, with the Sensex ralling 997 points on Thursday.


Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 997.46 points, or 3.05 per cent, higher at 33,717.62.


During the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rallied 2,390.40 points or 7.63 per cent.


Led by the improved sentiment, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies gained Rs 7,68,168.35 crore to Rs 1,29,41,620.82 crore in four trading days.


"Markets this week rallied from the lows seen in March 2020. After almost a month of lockdown the world over, early signs of easing of the same along with some signs of the flattening of the COVID-19 curve spurred hope of economic activity resuming albeit at a slow pace. Some promise of a possible cure with positive preliminary results of a few drugs also added to hope and optimism," Shibani Sircar Kurian, executive vice-president, fund manager and head (equity research) of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said.


ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 13.40 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Maruti and Infosys.


In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose up to 1.46 per cent.


BSE metal index zoomed 8.27 per cent, followed by auto, IT, teck and oil and gas.


"The Indian markets had a strong run on the last trading day of the week, buoyed by encouraging drug trials result in the US to treat COVID-19," Religare Broking Ltd Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra said.


On the BSE, 1,342 companies advanced and 1,093 declined, while 171 remained unchanged.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres