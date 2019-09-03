Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Investor Wealth Plunges Rs 2.55 Lakh Crore as Stocks Crash Amid Concerns of Economic Crisis

The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 769.88 points, or 2.06 per cent, to close at 36,562.91. Led by the sharp drop in the equity market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked Rs 2,55,585.56 crore to Rs 1,38,42,866.10 crore.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Loading...

New Delhi: Investor wealth dropped Rs 2.55 lakh crore on Tuesday following a sharp plunge in the equity market as investor sentiment went for a toss amid concerns related to economic crisis and trade issues.

The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 769.88 points, or 2.06 per cent, to close at 36,562.91. Led by the sharp drop in the equity market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked Rs 2,55,585.56 crore to Rs 1,38,42,866.10 crore.

"Markets have reacted to weak auto sales data, lower than expected GDP growth number for Q1FY20 indicating that slowdown is more pronounced thus demanding for policy measures on both monetary and fiscal side. The recent measures taken by the Ministry of Finance would help mitigate the risk but more is expected to reverse the trend.

"News flow from global markets is not conducive either; US-China trade conflict has reached a new high with both the nations continuing to talk but at the same time imposing an additional tariff on goods imported from the other nation," Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities said.

From the 30-share basket, 28 scrips suffered losses, led by ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors falling by up to 4.45 per cent. At the BSE, 1,613 scrips declined, while 817 advanced and 178 remained unchanged. Over 200 stocks were at their 52-week low in Tuesday's trade.

"Sharp fall in Q1 GDP growth and weak core sector growth are the key factors that have caused a fall in the markets. "The continuing negative global cues, raging tariff war between the US and China and the likely sluggishness in the economic fortunes of economies around the world have also been behind the rot in the markets here as well as elsewhere," said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices too closed up to 1.65 per cent lower. The rupee plunged 90 paise (intra-day) to trade at 72.27 per US dollar.

"Indian equity markets started the week on a negative note led by muted Q1 GDP number and weak auto sales numbers. In the near term, weak domestic sentiments and uncertain global cues may continue to have negative impact on the Indian markets," said Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,562.91 -769.88 ( -2.06%)

NIFTY 50

10,797.90 -225.35 ( -2.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 58.75 -2.00
Reliance 1,206.40 -3.38
Indiabulls Hsg 454.55 -0.18
HDFC 2,089.90 -3.53
IndusInd Bank 1,343.95 -3.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bombay Burmah 873.55 -3.01
Yes Bank 58.80 -1.18
Indiabulls Hsg 454.75 -0.13
Natco Pharma 539.00 -0.39
ICICI Bank 392.15 -4.45
See all Most Active »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram