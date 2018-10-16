English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Investor Wealth Soars Rs 5.30 Lakh Crore in Three Days of Market Rally
The 30-share Sensex stayed in the positive zone during the Tuesday session and settled 297.38 points higher at 35,162.48.
Representative image
New Delhi: As the equity market continued its winning run for the third straight session on Tuesday, investor wealth soared Rs 5.30 lakh crore in the rally since Friday.
In the three trading sessions, the BSE benchmark Sensex has gained 428.9 points.
The 30-share Sensex stayed in the positive zone during the Tuesday session and settled 297.38 points higher at 35,162.48.
Led by the positive broader market trend, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies soared Rs 5,30,936.25 crore to Rs 1,41,01,338.84 crore.
"After opening the week on a positive note, stock markets in India continued to trade today on a firm clip. Buying at lower levels and some relief at the macro data level encouraged traders to take long positions in the market," said Abhijeet Dey, Senior Fund Manager-Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.
Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 35 paise to 73.48 against the US dollar in the forex market.
"Positive Asian markets cues, half a per cent fall in crude and appreciating rupee helped Indian markets continue its ascent for the third day on the trot," said VK Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.
From the 30-share pack, 22 stocks ended with gains led by Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and ONGC.
In the broader market, the small-cap index rose by 1.68 per cent and mid-cap index by 1.14 per cent.
On the BSE, 1,795 stocks advanced, while 853 declined and 156 remained unchanged.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,620.55
|-0.39
|SBI
|270.30
|2.70
|Indiabulls Hsg
|907.35
|-4.38
|Reliance
|1,163.80
|2.11
|Infosys
|695.25
|-0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|4,750.65
|10.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|908.45
|-4.24
|Dewan Housing
|269.55
|-4.19
|ICICI Bank
|321.05
|2.51
|Reliance
|1,163.65
|2.09
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|777.70
|3.83
|Adani Ports
|333.35
|3.77
|Tech Mahindra
|718.70
|3.48
|ONGC
|165.60
|3.40
|SBI
|270.30
|2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|778.30
|3.97
|Adani Ports
|333.00
|3.54
|ONGC
|165.50
|3.44
|SBI
|270.20
|2.60
|ICICI Bank
|321.05
|2.51
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|907.35
|-4.38
|Eicher Motors
|23,002.15
|-1.84
|Cipla
|639.75
|-1.25
|Bharti Infratel
|266.25
|-0.87
|JSW Steel
|373.60
|-0.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,992.40
|-0.77
|Bajaj Auto
|2,611.15
|-0.54
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,149.95
|-0.45
|Infosys
|696.40
|-0.39
|IndusInd Bank
|1,620.85
|-0.37
