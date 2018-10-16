GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Investor Wealth Soars Rs 5.30 Lakh Crore in Three Days of Market Rally

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the positive zone during the Tuesday session and settled 297.38 points higher at 35,162.48.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2018, 8:42 PM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: As the equity market continued its winning run for the third straight session on Tuesday, investor wealth soared Rs 5.30 lakh crore in the rally since Friday.

In the three trading sessions, the BSE benchmark Sensex has gained 428.9 points.

Led by the positive broader market trend, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies soared Rs 5,30,936.25 crore to Rs 1,41,01,338.84 crore.

"After opening the week on a positive note, stock markets in India continued to trade today on a firm clip. Buying at lower levels and some relief at the macro data level encouraged traders to take long positions in the market," said Abhijeet Dey, Senior Fund Manager-Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 35 paise to 73.48 against the US dollar in the forex market.

"Positive Asian markets cues, half a per cent fall in crude and appreciating rupee helped Indian markets continue its ascent for the third day on the trot," said VK Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

From the 30-share pack, 22 stocks ended with gains led by Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and ONGC.

In the broader market, the small-cap index rose by 1.68 per cent and mid-cap index by 1.14 per cent.

On the BSE, 1,795 stocks advanced, while 853 declined and 156 remained unchanged.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,162.48 +297.38 ( +0.85%)

NIFTY 50

10,584.75 +72.25 ( +0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,620.55 -0.39
SBI 270.30 2.70
Indiabulls Hsg 907.35 -4.38
Reliance 1,163.80 2.11
Infosys 695.25 -0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HEG 4,750.65 10.64
Indiabulls Hsg 908.45 -4.24
Dewan Housing 269.55 -4.19
ICICI Bank 321.05 2.51
Reliance 1,163.65 2.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 777.70 3.83
Adani Ports 333.35 3.77
Tech Mahindra 718.70 3.48
ONGC 165.60 3.40
SBI 270.30 2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 778.30 3.97
Adani Ports 333.00 3.54
ONGC 165.50 3.44
SBI 270.20 2.60
ICICI Bank 321.05 2.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 907.35 -4.38
Eicher Motors 23,002.15 -1.84
Cipla 639.75 -1.25
Bharti Infratel 266.25 -0.87
JSW Steel 373.60 -0.85
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,992.40 -0.77
Bajaj Auto 2,611.15 -0.54
Maruti Suzuki 7,149.95 -0.45
Infosys 696.40 -0.39
IndusInd Bank 1,620.85 -0.37
See all Top Losers »

